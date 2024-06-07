Cheapskate Boss Insisted They Chip In For Pizza, So They Got Revenge By Stuffing A Bunch Of Pennies Under Her Office Door
by Matthew Gilligan
Good God, people!
If you’re the boss and you’re getting food for your workers, just foot the bill, leave a decent tip, and let it go!
But you know how some people can be…
Check out what this person did when their boss decided they they wanted to act like a cheapskate.
Cheapskate Boss.
“I worked as a shift supervisor in a department of about 60 employees.
Every year there is a designated week to celebrate our profession.
Every year the department director volun-told the shift supervisors that we were all chipping in to buy pizza for the department to help celebrate.
The first annoyance was that I worked night shift, so she would order the pizza and give me a check to pay for it (this was after we had all contributed whatever amount she determined to be our individual share).
Oh, boy…
Every year, she would order about 6 pizzas for the shift….and include a $2 tip for the driver.
Naturally, I was mortified and I’d end up kicking in my own money for a reasonable tip.
When I brought it up to her, she looked at me blankly and said she never tipped more than $2 for delivery.
The final straw was the last year she worked there. She had figured out the pizza bill and determined we all owed $15.75.
Pizza day comes and goes, with me (of course) chipping in another $10 out of pocket toward the tip.
Jeez!
I open my work email, and see that she sent all the shift supervisors a message: she had miscalculated the pizza bill, so we all needed to pay her another $1.65.
Otherwise it wouldn’t be fair, as she would be paying in more than we had.
Might as well get even…
At first I saw red. Then I dreamed up my revenge. As I said, I worked nights.
So the next night, I spent quite a bit of time flicking 165 pennies under her office door.
Then I emailed her to let her know I’d left the money in her office. Never heard another word, but I’m sure she crawled around and picked every penny up.”
Talk about a penny pincher!
And I’m sorry, but the guy deserves a tip.
