June 13, 2024 at 1:23 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 792

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Heroes still exist
The breakthrough will come
Real ad for local dentist
Using ice to remove oil from cooking
These events happened 66 years apart
Escaped in the nick of time
Twinsies
Playing tic-tac-toe with a raven
Invisible magnetic door lock
Just sayin’
Some light juggling
The power of art
50K people boarding trains after a Taylor Swift concert
Extra large working Donkey Kong game cabinet
Crazy wakling table
Bumper sticker
Ostrich egg yolk
Pro skier Pete Oswald found injured sheep on the slopes
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

The child care cliff that wasn’t
Eight Of The Weirdest Rules People Have In Their Homes
Cicadas love to land on people. Experts explain why.
Comedian Applies To Get A Job At NASA, Instead He Got This Hilarious Rejection Letter
Hallongrottor Are the Buttery Jam Cookies You’ve Been Waiting For
Is It Time to Quit Therapy?
It’s Still WallStreetBets’ World
Bartender Showed People The Pitiful $9.28 Paycheck She Got After Working 70 Hours
Can weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic also treat addiction and dementia?
There’ll Never Be Another Show Like Kathy Griffin’s ‘My Life on the D-List’

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

