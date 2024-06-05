The World’s Longest Insect Is Over Two-Feet Long
by Trisha Leigh
Insects are not everyone’s cup of tea.
In fact, I would argue that they’re not even most people’s cup of tea; even people who adore animals can get the heebie-jeebies when a crawly thing has just too many legs.
So I imagine running into a two-foot-long insect would send a good percentage of us running.
The stick insect was bred in China and measures 64 centimeters (25 inches) in length.
It’s the offspring of the former world record holder, a 24.5 inch stick insect that was found during a Guangxi field inspection. It was also, at the time, a brand new species.
Now named Phryganistria chinensis, it’s a member of the Phasmatidae family, whose tree is wild and wonderful bugs.
Some people, like discoverer Zhao Li, love them.
“I was collecting insects on a 1200 meter (3937 foot) tall mountain in Guangxi’s Liuzhou City when a dark shadow appeared in the distance, which looked like a tree twig. As I went near, I was shocked to find the huge insect’s legs were as long as its body.”
Before that discovery, the longest known stick insect was the 22.3 inch Phobaeticus chani, which was discovered in 2008 on Borneo in Southeast Asia.
There are over 3,000 known species of stick insect but we don’t know a whole lot about them, like where they live or how long a typical lifespan might be.
The first stick insect was found as a fossil in northeast China, and dated to over 126 million years ago.
You don’t have to love bugs to find this one fascinating.
At least, I don’t think so.
If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.
Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · china, Guangxi, largest insect, Phasmatidae, Phryganistria chinensis, picture, science, stick insect, top
Trending on TwistedSifter
Teen’s Family Expects Her To Babysit All Their Nieces And Nephews Instead Of Relaxing, So She’s Bailing Out On A Family Vacation
Wife Surprises Her Husband With An Early Father’s Day Gift, But He Wasn’t Too Pleased About It As It Came With So Much Work
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.