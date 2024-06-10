Work From Home Employee Likes To Sleep Outside In A Hammock To Cure Their Cabin Fever, But Their Neighbors Say It’s Weird
by Matthew Gilligan
My yard…my rules!
That’s all I can think of when I read this person’s story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
But did they do anything wrong?
Let’s see what the heck is going on here…
AITA for sleeping outdoors in my yard? My neighbors are bothered by it.
“I’ve been having major cabin fever recently, working from home and generally being stuck at home, especially when the weather has been warming up.
This sounds cozy…
Getting outside helps a lot but I’ve mainly stayed in my own yard.
I have a hammock up between two trees and I’ve slept in there at night under the stars.
It’s nice, it’s peaceful, and it makes me feel a lot less like a rat in a cage nowadays.
I know it’s weird but I enjoy it. It is peaceful and helps me destress after work.
One thing…
But my neighbors are bothered by it, they said it is weird, they don’t want someone sleeping outdoors near where their kids play.
They don’t like me being out there so much because their family has less privacy, and it would be better if I stayed in the house at night.
I said I don’t pay them any attention, I am just doing something relaxing to stay sane because my work and other things have made me stressed.
AITA for wanting to keep sleeping outdoors?”
It’s your property: sleep wherever you want!
