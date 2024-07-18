A Family Was Having A Great Time Camping Until Another Camper Started Reporting Them For Noise, So They Hatched A Hilarious Plan To Get Him To Leave Them Alone

Going camping is supposed to be fun, but if you have another camper set up camp super close to your tent, it isn’t so much fun anymore.

In today’s story, a family who loves camping found a way to get even with other campers who kept complaining about them.

Let’s see what happens…

Keep reporting us cause you set your tent up too close and you’re gonna have a bad night. Every summer from May until the end of September my family (hubby, kid, me) and two other families (one with 2 kids and one with no kids) go camping about every other weekend or so. We always have a great time together, we camp close to the river so the kids can swim and the guys can fish. There are small rapids close by that we walk down to and float back to camp during the day. At night we build a bonfire and the adults sit around talking and having a few drinks while the kids pile up in a tent to hang out or go exploring close by with flashlights to see what is out at night.

They’re careful not to bother anyone.

We always put our tents close together but as far away from the edges of the site as possible so we can have some privacy and don’t disturb other campers. The campground rules state that quiet time runs from 10pm to 6am. We have been going on these trips for several years and never had any problems or issues with other campers or campground staff.

This last summer trip was different.

Over this past summer we were camping and someone pulled into the campsite next to ours pretty late, maybe 7/8pm, but set their tent up on part of our site and immediately went into their tent. They had a kayak on their vehicle, and we assumed they were gonna have an early morning, so we didn’t say anything about it to them since it was late, dark and we didn’t think it was a big deal.

There wasn’t a problem until morning.

Fast forward to 10:05 and someone from the front desk comes to our site and tells us they had a noise complaint about our site, the guy said the staff making rounds didn’t hear us or feel we were being loud but since they had someone call up there they had to come talk to us. We apologized for any issues we may have caused and agreed to be quieter in case we were disturbing anyone.

That wasn’t the end of it.

Maybe half an hour later the guy comes back and says they had another call and asks us if we have heard any other people because he couldn’t hear us until he got past our tents & thought maybe the complainer was accusing the wrong site. We kind of look around cause we haven’t heard anyone else, there’s a few other sites with people sitting around fires but we hadn’t heard anyone; however, as we are glancing around I notice that our site neighbor is peeking out their tent at us talking to the groundskeeper.

The neighbor knew he’s been caught.

When he saw me looking he quickly ducked back into his tent. His tent on OUR site and basically dry humping our tents, which is probably why he could hear us so easily. After the groundskeeper left I decided to look up the campground rules, nothing about lights out, just quiet time.

She had a “bright” idea…

So I took one of our bright shop lights and moved it as close as possible to their tent, turned it on and left it shining like a spotlight on their tent all night long. The next morning when we all got up they were gone. We were there for 5 more days with absolutely no issues.

