‘Of course I need a bag. Imma put the food in my hands?’ – A McDonald’s Customer Claims The Fast Food Chain Is Now Charging For Bags

A woman named Cara shared a video on TikTok and expressed astonishment at something that she never saw coming: McDonald’s charging customers for bags.

The video showed Cara using a self-service kiosk.

When asked if she wanted a bag with her order, Cara said, “Why is they charging 10 cents for a bag? The store don’t even charge 10 cents. What is the world coming to today? This is unacceptable.”

She added, “Would I like a bag? Of course I need a bag. Imma put the food in my hands?”

It appears that this is a state-by-state issue, because 12 states have banned plastic bags so far and some states add extra tax for plastic bags. On top of that, some states have regulations about taxing paper bags, as well.

