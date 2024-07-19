July 19, 2024 at 2:27 pm

‘Of course I need a bag. Imma put the food in my hands?’ – A McDonald’s Customer Claims The Fast Food Chain Is Now Charging For Bags

by Matthew Gilligan

Uh oh, that doesn’t sound good…

As if food prices weren’t already high enough.

A woman named Cara shared a video on TikTok and expressed astonishment at something that she never saw coming: McDonald’s charging customers for bags.

The video showed Cara using a self-service kiosk.

When asked if she wanted a bag with her order, Cara said, “Why is they charging 10 cents for a bag? The store don’t even charge 10 cents. What is the world coming to today? This is unacceptable.”

She added, “Would I like a bag? Of course I need a bag. Imma put the food in my hands?”

It appears that this is a state-by-state issue, because 12 states have banned plastic bags so far and some states add extra tax for plastic bags. On top of that, some states have regulations about taxing paper bags, as well.

One thing is clear: Cara wasn’t having it!

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks said on TikTok.

One viewer made a funny comment.

Another individual made a good point…

And this TikTokker chimed in.

What’s next?

Being charged for straws?!?!

