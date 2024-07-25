‘Be careful out there. Do not fall for this scam.’ – An iPhone Was Almost Used To Steal From Him, So He’s Sharing The Signs He Missed

Con artists have so many tools at their disposal these days that help them prey on innocent people who are just going about their day.

TikToker @haveagreatpositiveday knows firsthand how an iPhone can be used for criminal activity.

“Two women pulled up to me when I was at the store,” he explains in his video, which has gone viral.

They say, “Excuse me. You have my iPhone. Can you roll down the window all the way?”

He immediately smelled something fishy.

This is the first clue. It’s a very specific request that has no legitimate requirement behind it.

He said to himself, “We’re not playing that game.”

But it wasn’t over.

“They started chasing me. I see a car behind them veer off to the left.”

He kept his eye on their movements with his rearview mirror and saw that “There was someone in the parking lot to wait for them.”

His suspicion is confirmed and he explains what he think would have happened had he done what they asked.

“What’s happening is that these people come up next to you and put their phone under your car.”

Then when they’re close enough to you to deal with it, they can carjack you, steal what you’re carrying, etc.

He suggests that “If someone comes up to you and says they lost their iPhone, go to the police.”

Never feel bad for assuming the worst.

“Be careful out there. Do not fall for this scam.”

Here’s the full video.

