Boss Told His Team They Had To Be At Their Desk At 8:30AM, So They Followed Orders Exactly And It Caused Big Problems For The Company

With some jobs, having a strict start and end time is important to maintain coverage and service.

For many professional jobs, however, flexibility is key to getting things done properly.

In this story, a manager demanded that employees be at their desks exactly when the workday started, and it backfired spectacularly.

Want strict work hours? Ok, can do. I used to work in a mid-sized company in the engineering department.

One of the managers started to get upset because if he walked around at exactly 8:30 (our start time) everyone was not in their seats. He felt that engineers were being too lax with their time. The edict went out that all engineers had to be in their seats exactly at start time.

I told my boss that I was not planning on complying because I was a salaried professional and expected to be treated as such and that if they didn’t trust me to put in an honest week’s work then they should fire me instead of micro-manage me. The older (and much wiser) engineers took a different approach.

They all showed up 5 minutes early to make sure they were in their seats at 8:30, but also set an alarm for 5pm and would literally drop everything they were doing exactly at 5pm and leave the building. The manager is having a meeting that was supposed to end at 5 but is running a little late? No, at 5pm a series of alarms would go off and everyone would stand up in the middle of the meeting to leave. Does operations need technical support at 4:55? They have exactly 5 minutes on the phone with the engineer before he will have to get off the phone. Is someone trying to discuss a work-related issue at 8:28? Better wait a couple minutes because no one in the engineering department is answering work-related questions for another 2 minutes.

Needless to say the policy didn’t last very long.

