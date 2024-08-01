Mom Forces Her Child To Eat By Saying She Had To Stay At The Table Until She Finished, So A Test Of Wills Began And The Kid Triumphed

Ever had a mealtime showdown with your parents over food you just couldn’t stomach?

This tale takes us back to a time when a simple directive turned into a culinary catastrophe.

Brace yourself for a hilarious lesson in childhood logic gone wrong in the following story.

“Just put some salt in it.” When I was young (think 5-6 years old), my parents had a “don’t leave the table unless you’ve eaten all your food,” rule. I was picky and I hated tomatoes. My mom would often make the rest of the family grilled cheese and tomato soup, but I would get chicken noodle. On this day, there was no chicken noodle, so I got canned tomato soup.

It was a food battle from the start.

I told my mom before she served that I only wanted the grilled cheese (honestly, a sandwich and a bowl of soup was too much for my tiny body anyway). She gave me both anyway. I moaned and groaned about how gross the soup was for a while. My mom told me not to get up until I finished my food. So I stayed at the table.

Stuck with a bowl of tomato dread.

An hour later, my mom walked in and find me still at the table. She asked why I was still there and I reminded her that I wasn’t allowed up until I eat and I didn’t like the soup. She told me “just put some salt in it.” Well, I was young. I didn’t know the difference between salt and sugar. So I made an educated guess…. My mom put a bit of the stuff in the white bowl into my cereal in the morning to make it taste better…That must be salt! I poured several teaspoons of “salt” into my soup. It was still gross.

The mystery of the seasoning saga.

Ok….it must be the other one. I kept adding salt and tasting until the shaker ran out. The soup was even more gross (gee, I wonder why?). My mom came back in after another hour and again asks why I’m still there. I said “I tried adding salt, it didn’t help.” After two hours of refusing to eat the soup, my mom finally excused me.

Victory by standing your (tiny) ground.

As I was leaving the kitchen, my mom shrieks and asks what I put in my soup and what is all this goop at the bottom of the bowl. I just told her “you said to put some salt in it!”

What started as a battle over dinner turned into a cherished family story, proving that sometimes, even the simplest solutions can lead to unexpected (and gross) outcomes.

