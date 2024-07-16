Condo Residents Complained About Tenant Bringing Their Electric Scooter Inside Their Apartment, So They Took Up Even More Room In The Already Crowded Bike Lockup

This is a good one, folks!

Electric vehicles to be stored in parking garage. “I moved into a condo building last month. It’s primarily owners that are 65+. I have an electric standup scooter that’s of very high value. I always bring it with me everywhere I go, and if a store says I can’t bring it in I leave and don’t give them my business. I have been entering and exiting my apartment by the underground garage door. One of the residents in the hallways complained to the superintendent, saying I’m not allowed to bring it inside my unit.

Oh, really?

The superintendent accosted me at my units door, and said until you get an accommodation from the board, you MUST store your electric vehicles in the bicycle lockup. I have both a standing scooter and a motorcycle style e bike. The latter is an exact copy of, and the same size as, a Kawasaki Ninja 300. Not too big, but not tiny either. I need underground storage in the winter due to the batteries. Electric vehicles must be stored in the bike lockup? K, my scooter and my motorcycle is parked inside the bike lockup 😊😁 “well that’s not what I meant” BE CLEAR when you choose your words. I’m just doing what you told me to do.”

