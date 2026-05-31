A Woman Shared Hacks For Shopping At Costco

We need all the shopping hacks we can use these days, so we think you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this TikTokker has to say.

Her name is Megan and she told viewers, “I’m going to tell you some of the hidden things, tips, and tricks that you need to know about shopping at Costco.”

Megan pointed at a price tag that reads $4.97 and said, “97 means it’s on sale. The star up at the top, we call the Star of Death, that means it’s not being reordered.”

She added, “So if you see your favorite item with the Star of Death, you grab as many as you can, because the next time you come, it’s not going to be here.”

Megan referred to another price tag and told viewers, “Sometimes, the labels will be green printed on green. Other times, they’re highlighted.”

She then said, “If it’s green, that’s a quick way to know that it’s organic.”

Next, Megan went to yet another price tag and said, “This is a normal sale sign, which means it’s going to be on sale, expires 1/25, which is in like 10 days. So it always will tell you when the sale’s over. This is a temporary sale.”

About another tag, the TikTokker said, “When it has a 97, that means it’s a permanent markdown, and probably going bye-bye.”

Finally, Megan talked about a paper form in the store and told viewers, “And if you’ve ever wanted something to be at your specific Costco, you fill it out right here, you turn it in, and they may stock it for you.”

Check out the video.

@meganepauly Follow me for more fun finds and healthier recommendations! Costco tips tricks and hacks you need to know to get the best bang for your buck! Do you know any of these? Run and stock up when you see the star of death!! @Costco Wholesale ♬ original sound – Meganepauly

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Check out these hacks before you head to Costco to do some shopping!