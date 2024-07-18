Control Freak Mom Tracks Her Daughter While She’s With Her Dad, So The Concept Of The Revenge Potato Is Born

Divorces are messy, and divorces that include children are of course more challenging.

Though this story from Reddit is a story of divorce involving children, it has a delightfully hilarious twist on petty revenge.

And a potato.

Let’s take a look!

Revenge potato after tracking tag found

My kid’s mother (my ex) is a control freak. We have shared care, week about arrangements. She demands to know her daughter’s every movement. Texts constantly, checking up on her and a load of other overbearing nonsense. (One of the reasons I left her also) My daughter is now well into her teens and fed up with the control. The ex tries to track her via various apps on my daughter’s phone however my daughter is savvy enough to disable this when she wants.

Yeah, trying to control a teen as a parent is a losing mission.

So we went camping for a week in the summer with my new partner and her kids. I told the ex exactly where we were camping and our planned travel route. My daughter had had enough of the control and texts and turned off her phone as we left for the trip.

We had to detour a bit due to roadworks and soon I got a text from the ex demanding to know where we were going and why our daughter wasn’t responding. I was surprised she knew we were off track a bit.

She revealed herself as soon as she couldn’t follow their every move.

Once we get to camp we go looking and sure enough find an air tag hidden in my daughters bag. Both myself and my daughter were pretty unimpressed and almost dumped it in the garbage.

Instead, we decided to have some fun.

Oh boy. Can’t wait to see what they come up with.

We were camping in a small town with a post office. We bought a large potato on which my daughter drew an angry face. Put the air tag and the potato inside a sealed post bag and posted it to her mother.

Over the next 6 days of camping, I received a series of increasingly agitated calls and texts from the ex about our whereabouts. She was freaking out as the tag travelled from our remote town, through another state and slowly back to her address.

I can’t even imagine what she was going through as she tracked the air tag. How would she respond when they returned?

A week goes by fast and we head home. Drop the kids off to their mothers and almost forgot about the package as it hadn’t arrived apparently. A few days later I get an excited call from my daughter, who was grounded. The post bag had turned up at least a couple of weeks after sending.

An excited call about being grounded… you know this one went exactly as they hoped.

The potato had gone bad and turned to a foul-smelling mush in the bag that upon opening had spilled on the living room carpet leaving a rotten mess with an air tag in the middle! Even better, it was the ex who opened it.

Oh to see the reaction upon opening the package.

I wish I had been there to see her face. Apparently, it was worth the grounding. The ex still tries to control and track my kids, but doesn’t have much luck.

I wonder if the controlling mom learned her lesson? And how folks on Reddit will take this story.

Many commenters, including this one, loved the harmless fun that was had.

Another wonders just what exactly was mom worried about?

Because there was another adult there, this was nothing but a solid prank.

This commenter appreciates a new phrase in the lexicon!

And we finish with some potato humor.

It seems as if this mother got all hot and boiled over not being able to keep her eyes on her kid!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.