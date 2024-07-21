Couple’s Daughter Is Becoming A Serious Daddy’s Girl, So Mom Demands Her Husband Leave Them For A Week To Make Her Daughter Like Her More

Even if you love both your parents more than life itself, it’s only natural to be closer with one of them than another, much to the other parent’s chagrin.

AITA for calling my wife selfish after she told me to abandon our daughter for a week? I (32M) am married to my wife (30F) and we have a beautiful three year-old little girl together. Now if I’m being honest, our daughter is definitely growing up to be a typical daddy’s girl. Her first word was Dada, her first steps were spent walking over to me, and whenever she wants a hug she reaches out to me. Whenever we feed her my wife struggles to get her to open her mouth to actually eat while she’ll eat anything I try to give her without hesitation.

Yesterday after we put out daughter to bed my wife asked to speak with me about something important. She pulled me aside and said she was worried about our daughter’s behavior, she said she was worried about her growing up not loving her mother as much as her father. I was sympathetic towards her because I definitely thought the same thing for a little while.

I told her she should sign up for a mommy and me class. It would be a great opportunity for them to bond, but she said she’s to busy to do something like that. So I asked what she wanted to do and her answer shocked me.

She said she’d like me to leave the house for a week to stay with my sister without telling my daughter first, she said that would practically force her and our daughter to bond. I said absolutely not. To me that sounded like the worst plan in the history of mankind. She tried to convince me, saying it was the best option. I called her selfish and told her she was out of her mind to expect me to abandon our daughter when she’s so young for any amount of time.

She said that I was actually the selfish one for hogging my daughter’s attention and called me a jerk. She then stormed into the guest bedroom and slept there for the night. And today she’s done nothing but ignore me, and whenever she sees me do anything with our daughter she glares at me. I’m pretty confident I’m in the right, but I’ve still gotta ask. AITA?

