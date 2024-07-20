Crazy Neighbors Were Jamming The Doors Of Their Apartment Building With Coins, So Renter Set Up A Security Camera And Made Sure They Knew They Were Being Watched
Some people do nasty things for no reason at all.
Or if there was, we just don’t understand what the hell is wrong with them for doing it.
Like in this story, a neighbor keeps on jamming OP’s apartment building doors by sticking coins in them.
When OP finally knew who was doing it, he made sure to let them know that he knew.
Finally found a culprit for some nonsense
A couple of neighbors have been jamming coins into the access doors of my apartment building.
I’ve been in regular contact with management about it, and gotten approval for posting a security camera on my patio.
Finally, I got one of them on video, actively compromising the front door’s latch.
Before exposing them, OP planned on giving back their penny.
I will be sharing the footage with property management come Monday, but I wanted to give the guy at least one of his pennies back.
Couldn’t find any tape, so I sliced a delivery sticker that didn’t rip up the packaging it was attached to instead.
The first one I found read “curbside pickup,” so I used that to stick his penny back onto his apartment door.
He said the culprit needs the money more than he does.
I plan to sit down with management either over the weekend or on Monday to report.
They have been clear that they will address this issue if I can provide solid evidence, and I FINALLY have some.
I’m just glad I was able to give the guy his penny back. He clearly needs it more than I do.
I guess the better revenge is to report them, NOT give a penny back.
