‘It might be expensive for you.’ – Customer Puts Sales Employee In Her Place About What Different People Consider Expensive

Sometimes you just don’t know when you’re going to offend someone these days.

And working with the public has always presented many communication challenges!

Chatting to customers and relating to them – not to mention trying to save them some cash – would usually score someone brownie points.

But that really wasn’t the case with TikToker Mia (@ayo_marie_) who filmed herself in chat mode with a customer.

Mia told the customer the tiles they selected were $90 each, an “expensive” price per tile, she said, as tiles are normally sold by a square foot.

When this was merely a clearly friendly chat and a spot of helpful advice, the customer took offense, as though Mia was making a judgment call on what they could afford!

Mia told the customer the tiles are “usually packaged by the box with square feet; this is sold by the piece.”

She added: “So I was in shock that $90 a piece for a tiny tile, that’s expensive. In my opinion.”

The customer responds: “It might be expensive for you, maybe; it’s not for me.”

The customer asks for the price to be written down and she agrees to do that. Then a colleague tries to make it clear Mia wasn’t making any judgment on the customer.

She said: “Craig (her colleague) defending me bc I literally never judge anyone.”

Sometimes even the best advice is better kept to yourself, it seems!

It’s good the customer came back and realized the employee was just being helpful.

But it all ended well because the customer returned and Mia said “we became bffs lol.”

Thankfully this customer seems to have realized the employee was just doing her best.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the video:

Customer service is a tough place to be!

Yep!

Wow!

It can feel like there’s no right answer sometimes.

Maybe a smile is the best way to go.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁