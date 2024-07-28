Entitled Man Gets Snow Shoveling Service Cancelled, But Refuses To Help Shovel His Shared Driveway. So When He Picks A Fight With The Wrong Neighbor, They Threaten To Get Him Evicted.

When we were kids, snow days were magical. A snow day meant a day off from school, running through the snow and drinking hot chocolate.

But as an adult? They have become far less glamorous! Snow now means driving 20 miles below the speed limit to get to work, and worst of all shoveling your driveway.

So after this user’s neighbor refused to help shovel their shared driveway and made a fuss over where he left his trash, he got his revenge by threatening to call the owner of the neighbor’s property!

Check it out!

Petty revenge on my jerk of a neighbor The Backstory: I bought my first house last winter, and moved into it last March, so I’ve been here just over a year. This house shares a private drive with several other houses. The residents of our private driveway would collectively pay for snow removal, but this year the company that provided that service has stopped. The reason they will no longer service our private drive is the jerk neighbor would park his truck in a way that made it impossible for them to remove the snow without hand shoveling.. This meant this winter we had to hand shovel the private drive ourselves.

Without this service, OP and his neighbors were left to shovel the snow themselves….

Three times this winter myself any all of my neighbors(Including a 75+ year old man who has no business being outside shoveling snow) hand shoveled the entire private drive. All except for jerk that is. On one occasion right as we finish shoveling jerk drives out the freshly shoveled driveway without even looking at us. As I understand it jerk doesn’t care about snow removal because he has a truck. According to him his truck can get over snow fine, so he shouldn’t have to pay for snow removal.. Another thing that really irks me about this jerk is he apparently he bullies the elderly neighbor on our private drive.

But soon it was OP that was feeling Jerk’s wrath!

Earlier this week I cut the grass, and took the yard waste to the end of the driveway and dumped it 6 feet from the curb where the city comes to collect it. Last night I’m taking out the recycling and jerk is at the end of the driveway in his truck. He says hello, and then asks me going forward to move my yard waste 100 feet further away from the driveway, because it’s killing HIS grass. I say the grass died there because the city took 2 months to come and collect it last time.

Jerk was even generous enough to move OP’s waste for him this time. How sweet!

He says he moved it for me this time, and it’s then that I notice that my pile of yard waste was moved an extra 100 feet further away. You see I’m not always the best at dealing with spur of the moment confrontation, I walked away at that point. I was livid, I felt like a coiled spring ready to snap, but I thought for a minute, calmed down, and made a plan. I got home and told my GF to start the car and pick me up at the end of the driveway(we were on our way out), I had more to say to jerk.

So OP went back for Round 2 with Jerk!

I walk to the end of the driveway where jerk is still waiting, saying “I’m going to leave the yard waste there, because that is where the city comes to collect it. ” I continue “If there is a problem with that, you can have the owner of the house contact me”. He immediately goes “I’m the owner”. I cut him off with “As I understand it, you’re a renter, is that correct?”. He nods his head. I say “Thats fine, just have the owner contact me about anything, I actually need to talk to the owner about snow removal so it would be great to talk to him”, as I start walking away.

And now Jerk was singing a different tune, and felt much more open to communication!

He says “Wait just talk to me”. I go “No thanks, I’m only interested in talking to the owner”. At that point my GF was at end of the driveway and picked me up, and we drove off. At this point I felt vindicated, its essentially the end of the story, but I noticed something odd when we came home later that night that gave me an extra kick of laughter. When we are pulling into the driveway I notice that the pile of yard waste was moved back to the initial spot, which implies jerk actually moved it twice!

Sounds like OP did the Adult version of calling someone’s parents on them! If there’s one person a renter doesn’t want beef with, its the owner of the property!

Reddit loved OP standing up to Jerk, but suggested a much pettier solution to the snow shoveling aggression.

This user said it sounded like Jerk was already on thin ice with the owner!

Others suggested OP apply Jerks own “not my problem” attitude towards the state of his grass after dropping off his waste.

Finally, this person wondered why nobody had ratted on Jerk to the landlord before!

Don’t worry, I’m sure where I leave my trash bags won’t be your problem after you get evicted!

