Frequent Flyer Claims That TSA Pre-Check Isn’t Worth It Anymore. – ‘I’m slowly watching the line be just the same.’

I have friends and family members who have spent the money to get TSA pre-check status at airports and they tell me that it’s totally worth it.

But I guess not everyone agrees…

A TikTikker named Marae shared a video on the social media platform and made the argument that pre-check is no longer worth it because of the number of people now paying the money to skip lines.

Marae showed viewers a long pre-check line and wrote in the text overlay, “POV : TSA Pre check is slowly losing its value.”

In her caption, she wrote, “I’ve been pre check traveler, my whole life, and I’m slowly watching the line be just the same as regular TSA I’m sick of it.”

That’s not good!

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say about this video.

One TikTokker chimed in.

Another person made a funny/accurate comment.

And this TikTok user shared a funny anecdote.

Are there any POSITIVE stories out there about airports?

That’s what I’d like to know!

