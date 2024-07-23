Homeowner And His Neighbor Are Going To Court Over A Small Incident, But When They Threaten To Report Him To The City, He Beats Them To The Punch

Good neighbors are worth their weight in gold, but if you believe the stories are Reddit, they’re just about as hard to find.

More often you hear about the neighbors who are willing to call the cops, or the city, or both to resolve issues that probably started off as no big deal.

This guy and his neighbor are going to court over a small thing, but while he was trying to keep things professional, the neighbor was not.

Find out what happened when he beat them to the city complaint department.

Neighbor threatens to sue me for something ridiculous, so I take action first Little backstory, but I own a twinhome by myself. The other side of the twin home is rented by 3 guys in their early 30s. Earlier this year, there was an incident where one of the roommates ruined my basement carpet by leaving his sump pump hose laid against my house. It was an honest mistake, but he refuses to pay for the damages, so a court case is ultimately upcoming, but I have yet to file the paperwork for it. So as you can imagine, things are a little tense between us at the moment.

Then, he learned the neighbor had a revenge plan.

Now that that’s out of the way, on to the story. This past weekend, a friend of mine ran into one of the roommates that lives next to me. Neither of them realized that they knew me, but after a while, they found out that they both knew me. My neighbor then went off, saying I’m the “neighbor from h***” because I plan on taking the other roommate to court to recover my costs for the basement. He said that if I do go through with the lawsuit, that the Homeowner they rent from is going to sue me back, claiming the deck on my house is not up to code.

So, he made one of his own.

To the best of my knowledge, you can’t sue someone for that since it’s not causing you any financial harm, and they’re not the building police. However, just in case something did come about, I checked property records and verified that all permits and inspections were properly done for my deck, so I’m covered….. But this got me thinking…. Last summer, my neighbors built their deck. So I checked with the city, and discovered that no permits were filed for it. So guess who’s going to be getting a visit from the city building inspector later this week? Ultimately, it may result in them having to tear it down completely, but more likely is that they’ll just have to pay a fine.

Does Reddit think he should have taken the high road?

Let’s find out!

This is the pettiness we come here for.

Doesn’t seem like the smartest bulb in the box.

You can’t let people push you around.

On the other hand, they could have just stepped in it.

Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire.

But I doubt they’ll be bbq-ing together any time soon.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.