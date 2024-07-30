He Moved Into His Rental Without Touring It, And It Was So Bad That He Ended Up Warning Anyone Else Who Thought About Living There

In today’s story, one renter shared a very bad experience with the landlord.

When he renter moved out, he found a way to warn future potential renters.

Of course, he could have made sure to see the place before moving in…

Let’s see what happened…

Disgusting sleepout owner When I was studying in the city I had moved in with my brother. The deal was I could stay until their second child came. Well second pregnancy happened fast for my brother and sister in law and I looked for a new little room or dwelling. I found a place, a backyard sleep-out, through facebook.

The new place seemed great…at first.

It seemed completely comfortable and affordable and the accommodation was found on a page for similar interests. I did not go and inspect the sleep-out or meet the owners. I moved in and seemed all okay but I realised that in the house (where I would share bathroom, kitchen and laundry) was a messy hoarder-like situation. It was a couple, one child and one baby. I decided to just “be chill” about it, they had a newborn.

It got worse…

First week in and I find there’s not really any way of turning the shower temperature down from boiling hot, I mean it was dangerously hot. Next thing I know, they decided to re-caulk the bathroom, and I’m not allowed to shower in there for a week (fortunately I found there was a shower somewhat hidden in my place of study). Further into my stay I found that their child would not leave me alone, and their mother would make remarks about me needing to tell her child to leave me alone. She was constantly sat by the TV with her newborn.

He really did try to do as the mother said.

I ignored her and tried spending less time around the house and locked up the sleep out or locked the kid out. She was adorable, but not my kid. The kid also had a serious medical condition so needed a bit more mum attention that she just didn’t get.

The mess continued…

Then there was laundry and kitchen, the washing machine was in the kitchen. The kitchen was loaded with dirty dishes and leftover food on every surface. There was nowhere to prepare food and cook. This was beyond not keeping up as a newborn parent, this was absolutely disgusting. I would try to do my laundry, and it somehow caused irritation to the mum who suggested she just do my laundry. I always refused.

His attempt to help didn’t go well.

I tried once to go through and get the dishes washed for her as a nice friendly gesture and because I was desperate. The mother confronted my angrily and said, “I’m going to ask you to not ever do my dishes!” It got so bad I began eating things like popcorn and snack bars for dinner and I used a bucket for pee with hand sanitizer wipes. I fertilised the tree in the back with my pee bucket early in morning or late at night.

It got weirder…

Passive aggressive weirdness: the mother may have been depressed. She started acting very passive aggressive towards me. The winter caused the area around the sleep-out to be muddy and so she bought some rubber outdoor tiles and placed them down, but she didn’t talk while doing it, and gave me an angry stare. It was getting awkward. The power: Power to the sleep-out clearly wasn’t done to code. Sometimes I’d plug in one too many small appliances and it would trip the main power in the house. The couple told me I could go in and flip the switch on the power board if it happened. It started happening constantly, so much so it broke my iMac before I could get surge protectors.

Now there’s a confrontation.

I went into the house one day to flip the switch, and mother confronts me, “If you keep doing this we’ve got a problem!” Me: “Yes, I know you’ve got a problem here, perhaps there’s something to fix it?” Her: “No, we’ve got a problem!” Me: “I know YOU have a problem!”

He finally had enough.

After this, I found a room in a hostel. It wasn’t great either, but I got so much more peace to carry on my studying. The people there were actually nice. I left without saying anything and left my key in the door.

He still got his revenge…

The petty revenge: I had taken photos of the inside filth in the kitchen. The mother advertised the sleep-out on the same group I found it, and so any time I saw people reply to her post I would write them immediately, tell them my story and back it up with the photos. She ended up trying to change her facebook name etc but I kept it up for a year. I just didn’t want anyone else to go through that.

The mother in this story sounds like a nightmare of a landlord, but it was obviously a huge mistake not to go look at the rental unit and meet the landlord BEFORE moving in.

Let’s see how Reddit readers reacted to the revenge on the landlord.

This person believes there’s no excuse for the mother’s behavior.

And a word on hoarding…

One reader is worried the mother will have more kids.

This would’ve been a good idea…

Always look at a place you’re thinking about renting before deciding to move in!

I’m thinking he should have called CPS for the kids, though.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.