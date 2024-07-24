He Planned A Trip To See Some Friends And Decided To Invite His Adult Step-Daughter, But Her Family Insisted On Changing The Trip Plans So He Disinvited Her

Inviting a family member on a big trip can be a great way to bring everyone together.

AITA For rescinded a travel offer to my stepdaughter and her family and inviting my son and his family instead My parents were missionaries in Africa when I (64M) was growing up. They have long since passed, but I still keep in touch with friends that still live there and have made a few trips there to visit.

One of these family friends has operated a safari company for decades. Whenever I visit, I usually stay them for a week or so. It’s been almost 8 years since my last visit, and I want to go back. My ex-wife and I divorced about 15 years ago. Our son is now 35 and has a wife and twin girls (13). I remarried 6 years ago, and my current wife has a daughter, Pam (38F) from a previous relationship as well who also has her own family. When I told my wife about wanting to plan another trip to Africa, she was very excited.

I contacted my family friend, and he offered me a great deal to stay at their safari camp, but only for a specific 2-week window. I told my wife about the deal my friend offered, and she asked if it would be possible to invite her daughter and her family with on the trip.

I was hesitant because Pam and I have never really seen eye-to-eye, but I figured this might be the type of trip that would bring us closer through a unique shared experience. When we first approached Pam about the idea, she was totally on board. But things went south pretty quick.

First, the window for the trip wouldn’t work for them because Pam’s daughter has a softball tournament at that time that she “can’t miss.” They did however offer to help cover the higher cost so that daughter could still make the tournament. Next, however, came the dealbreaker. Pam had asked how I knew my friends there and I explained that my parents were missionaries long ago.

A few days later, she came to visit with her daughters and told me that they are uncomfortable staying with “colonizers” and asked if we can change the trip completely. I straight up told them “no” and told them they are no longer welcome to join us on this trip. It turned into an argument, and I had to ask them to leave. My wife was in tears by the end of it. Not wanting to miss out on the deal my friend was offering, I instead extended the invitation to my son and his family. He jumped at the opportunity without asking any questions. When I told him about the time window and where we were staying, he said he didn’t care, and they would make it work. No hassle. I told my wife that my son and his family would be joining us on the trip instead and she got mad at me. She told me that I should have at least tried to talk with Pam about it again to see if we could make it work before inviting my son. I told her that I am not going to bring Pam and her family after they insulted my parents and have been making everything more difficult from day one. I told her my son and his family aren’t making this nearly as difficult as Pam has been, and they also didn’t call my parents “colonizers.” My wife thinks I should give Pam another chance, but it’s too late for that. AITA?

