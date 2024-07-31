He Refused To Share His Food With His Entitled Younger Sister, So She Throws A Temper Tantrum And Turns Their Parents Against Him

There are a few stereotypes floating around out there about youngest siblings: that they’re spoiled, entitled, and overly reliant on others.

When a young man refuses to share the food he spent his hard-earned money on, his little sister throws a temper tantrum.

How does one navigate a situation like this?

AITA for refusing to save food that I buy for my younger sister? I’m (17m) the second youngest in my family. I have two sisters and a brother, Jessie (23f), Caden (21m) and Luna (14f). This post is about Luna. We’re the only two siblings still living at home and our parents do provide us with food and stuff. But my parents aren’t big on chocolate or candies so they never buy them. We can buy our own with our own money once we’re old enough to earn some, which is what I do. My parents also have a very bland palate. They don’t like curries or stir fries with sauce, they don’t do anything spicy at all. Not even a touch of spice. But I love those things. So sometimes I buy stuff to make those things and make curry for myself or I’ll make spicy chicken. So onto Luna. She’s the baby of the family and our parents spoiled her way more than the rest of us. They let her get away with being a brat to people and she’s not someone I like being around and neither do our older siblings.

She always wants to tell us what to do and she demands things. One time my parents were away at a wedding and Jessie and Caden came home to “babysit” which was just my parents saying they could stay at the house and eat for free because they paid for it and make sure Luna and I were okay.

This was last year and Luna screamed so loud the neighbor came out to see if we were okay, and it was all because she wanted pizza while we wanted ramen. Luna said we couldn’t have ramen and we all needed to get pizza. She tried taking the money out of Jessie’s hand. She tried to break Jessie and Caden’s phones. She even screamed at the neighbor that we wouldn’t let her get pizza. Caden found a frozen pizza and Luna screamed more that it wasn’t what she wanted.

Another time Caden was home from college and she demanded he take her to her friends house because mom and dad weren’t home. She pulled him out of bed. She threatened to break his laptop. Everything.

She’s always telling me to do stuff for her and screaming when I say no. So I never buy her anything from what I earn because I honestly don’t feel like she deserves it. Lately she’s been getting so jealous of the food I buy myself and she told me to save some for her. I told her no. She told me I can’t tell her no and I said I can and I did and I’ll do it again. She screamed into my face and demanded I give her some of my food. I said no. She has food in the fridge.

She ran and told our parents and like they always do, they backed her and told me I should be willing to share. I told them I would share when she treats me better and gets a way better attitude. My parents and Luna are ticked. Luna called me a jerk and my parents said I wasn’t being generous like they taught me to be. AITA?

