‘He sits there for like five minutes.’ – Woman Recounted An Unsettling Encounter She Had With A DoorDash Delivery Driver At Her House

There have been times when I’ve ordered food to be delivered to my house and the person who showed up on the delivery app WAS NOT the person who ended up bringing the food.

And it seems like a lot of folks out there are pretty fed up with this trend…because these incidents can potentially turn dangerous.

A woman named Lea posted a video on TikTok and talked about what went down when she ordered food from DoorDash.

She stitched to another video and started by saying, “This is not talked about nearly enough, and it’s crazy ’cause I ordered DoorDash a week and a half ago ’cause I’ve been sick for two weeks”

She continued, “So he called me to open the gate. I open the gate, and then he, like, puts the food down in front of my apartment because I’m watching through the peephole. And then he just stands there, and he’s on his phone.”

Lea added, “He’s not doing anything. He sits there for like five minutes and then doesn’t submit the picture that’s like, ‘Oh, your order’s here.’”

Lea wasn’t about to leave her house and have an encounter with the delivery driver. She said the man texted her to come outside to get her food. She replied by texting “why?” and the driver didn’t respond to her.

She said the man waited outside her house for twenty minutes before leaving.

Lea explained, “I watched him walk away. He would go halfway down the stairs and come halfway back up and like, peek around. And I’m just sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Go away.’”

Be careful out there, friends!

There are creeps everywhere!

