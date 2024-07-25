Her Medicine Puts Her Into A Deep Sleep Every Night And She Has To Set Multiple Alarms To Wake Up. So When Her Boyfriend Asks Her To Turn Them Off, She Wakes Up Late And He Has A Problem With That Too.

Have you ever been sedated so much that you can’t wake up on your own?

For OP, she takes a medication that works as a sedative, requiring a couple of blaring alarms to wake her up.

And so, when her boyfriend asked her to turn them off, she couldn’t get up right away.

Now, she’s asking if it was her fault that their day got ruined.

Read the full story below and you tell us.

AITA for not waking up earlier when my boyfriend made me turn off my alarms?? My boyfriend (M25) and I (F25) had plans to go to a stately home today and have a picnic. I take my antipsychotic quetiapine at night, and it works as a sedative. That thing knocks me the hell out. The only way to get myself up is to blare alarms into my ear every minute for about half an hour.

OP’s boyfriend asked her to turn off the alarm.

So I set my alarms starting at 10 am this morning. Before they can unzombify me, my boyfriend asks me to turn off my alarms as they are annoying him. So, I turned off my alarms.

He wanted her to get up already, but she couldn’t.

Fast forward to 12 pm, I’m still asleep. My boyfriend comes to wake me up, and I can tell he’s slightly peeved that I haven’t woken up sooner. He pretty much wants me to jump up and start the day. But I haven’t had my alarms blaring in my ear for half an hour to kick start my wake up. I still feel completely sedated, and am unable to communicate properly. He’s upset I’m not more apologetic and rushing to get ready.

They are now arguing.

He’s upset with me that I didn’t ‘wake’ myself up sooner because I knew we had plans. I’m unable to wake myself up anymore because of the meds. That’s what the alarms were for. He says I should’ve set more alarms for later.

And their day has been ruined.

Forgive me for lacking critical thought while I am literally asleep. Also, wouldn’t that have been equally as annoying? Just later? He’s now really upset because he feels that I’m not taking any responsibility for our day being ruined. Am I missing something here?

So, who do you think is at fault here? Let’s find out what others are saying.

You don’t need alarms. You need a new boyfriend.

