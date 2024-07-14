Her Mom Asked Her To Tailor A Dress, But She Actually Just Swapped It For A Bigger Size Without Telling Her. So When Her Sister Finds Out, She Threatens To Reveal The Whole Thing.

Some people absolutely love shopping for clothes.

And while I’m not one of those people, I always think that I am, and get myself all excited to go get some new outfits.

When this user’s Mom asked her to tailor a dress for a wedding, she actually just got a bigger size of the dress and switched the tags so her Mom wouldn’t feel self-conscious.

But when her sister found out, she was furious, and threatened to tell their Mom the truth!

Was she wrong to secretly exchange the dress?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for secretly swapping out my mom’s bridesmaid dress? My mom bought a bridesmaid dress online for her friend’s upcoming wedding. She would typically wear an XL but when it came in, it didn’t fit her. She has a ton of body issues (not her fault, my grandma was awful to her), and I don’t like to see her get so down on herself. The dress not fitting was really a problem with the shape of the dress vs my mom’s body shape. She’s an apple shape with a wide rib cage, and this dress has an empire waist that is weirdly tight at the waist, cut well for an hourglass or pear shape, but it wouldn’t zip for my mom.

When her Mom asked her to tailor the dress to her, she had an ingenious, if not slightly deceptive, solution…

She asked me if I could let the dress out to fit her, and I told her I’d work on it (I sew). I ended up ordering another of the exact same dress to fit her measurements but I had to go up to like a 5x to get one with a waist that would fit her rib cage. I knew she’d be mortified, even if it’s just a subjective size, so I swapped the tags inside the dress. I told her that I contacted the company and they’d mislabeled her first dress as an XL by accident and had sent her the correct XL dress.

And this new dress fit her Mom perfectly!

Obviously the 5x fit her ribs like a glove and then I was able to take in the bust and shoulders to fit her really well, and added flutter sleeves. She loves the dress now and happily believes that it’s an XL, but my sister found out what I did when she found the original dress in my closet. (I couldn’t return it because I took the size tag out). She wheedled the story out of me and she’s furious with me for it.

Her sister’s argued that she was only contributing to their Mom’s self-esteem issues instead of accommodating them.

She’s saying that lying to my mom does her no favors and indulges her body image issues instead of convincing her to own them. She’s saying I robbed her of a chance to see how size is just a subjective number. She also said she’s going to be mortified if she figures it out and twice as humiliated if she realizes I hid the truth.

The sister even went so far as to threaten to reveal the whole swap business to their Mom!

My sister is threatening to tell her. She yelled at me that I’m not allowed to say what mom’s ready for. She’s says I’ve got no business protecting mom from reality.

I feel like my sister is acting really triggered but I don’t know why, and I don’t see what’s so bad about considering my mom’s feelings. Please tell me if I’m not seeing this clearly and if my sister is right, because maybe she is, but I feel like she’s just being weird. I finally got her to agree not to tell mom until after the wedding, but I’m not sure I trust her.

I mean, is it really the best thing to do to lie to someone about the clothes they’re wearing? No.

But does swapping the dress out really hurt anyone? Also no.

Reddit came down hard on her size, and said that trying to unroot the body issues of our parent’s generation is an impossible task.

This user said their Mom asked her to alter the dress, so she altered it. End of story.

Many said that if the sister truly wanted to keep her Mom from being hurt, she would never tell her about the dress.

And finally, this user pointed out that bridal dresses are always sized very differently, so the sizes of the two dresses don’t matter anyway.

If her Mom feels beautiful in the dress, then I’d say that’s all that matters!

There’s no need to tell her every last detail.

