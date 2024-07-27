Her Mother Insisted On Styling Daughter’s Hair For Her Wedding But She Refuses. Now The Family Is Full Of Drama.

Every bride wants to look her absolute best on her special day, from her hair to her feet.

So, how would you react if your mother always insisted on styling your hair her way, even though you don’t like it, and now wants to do it for your wedding?

Would you let her do it? Or would you risk upsetting her and making your family mad?

In the following story, a bride finds herself in this exact situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for not letting my mother do my hair for my wedding? I (28F) got married 2 weeks ago. My mom helped me plan my wedding, during the planning, she asked me if she could do my hair for the wedding just like she did when I was a kid. I told her no. Before you start judging me, I have my reasons. I have thick 4b hair and as a child my mom hated the fact that we are black. She bleached her skin (and tried to get me and my sisters to do the same, but my father didn’t let her).

The mom loves styling her daughter’s hair, but not how she likes it.

She used hair relaxers on us every 3 months from the ages 5-14 that took me almost 2 years to grow out, we weren’t allowed to get braids or any protective hairstyles no matter what. Still to this day, she is like that. It took me many, many years to learn how to embrace my culture and how to style my natural hair. The main reason why I didn’t let her was because, on the night of my high school prom, my mom did my hair. And without me knowing, she used hair relaxer on me after it took me almost 2 years to grow it out, and she didn’t care at all.

It’s hard to let some people down easy.

I didn’t want her to do this again for my wedding, so I told her no. She got upset and told me to consider it, and I told her I’d think about it but that the answer was probably no. On the morning of the wedding, my mom showed up with the stuff to do my hair, I explained to her that I didn’t want her to do it and had already gotten my braids done the night before.

Then, the mom blows up.

She got upset and yelled at me, and then went and got my father to try to convince me to take them out but he didn’t say anything. She stormed out of the room and didn’t talk to me the entire wedding. Since the wedding, many of my family members are calling me and telling me off for upsetting my mother. And my husband told me that I should’ve given her another chance, but I don’t know what to think. AITA?

Wow! The mother really overreacted.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about it.

This comment points out how petty the mother is on her daughter’s wedding day.

Forget the family; this person thinks the husband has some explaining to do.

This person thinks the family enables the mother and offers some great advice.

Yet another person who wouldn’t trust the mother to do her hair.

This person is mind-blown that the mother wanted to take the braids out.

It’s her hair, her wedding day.

The mother needs to stay in her lane and respect her daughter’s wishes.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.