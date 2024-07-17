Her Parents Couldn’t Reach Her So They Barged Into Her House While She Was Asleep, But Their Feelings Were Hurt When She Yelled At Them Because She Thought They Were Intruders

My biggest fear in this world is that someone is going to break into my house.

This fear has led to some unfortunate mishaps, like as a kid when my Mom came back home to get something she forgot and I hid in my room because I thought she was an intruder!

When this user wasn’t answering her phone early in the morning, she encountered a similar problem when her parents barged into her house and she thought they were burglars!

Was she overreacting to just yell at them, or was she justified?

AITA? Shouted at my Parents after they entered my home while I was asleep? I live a 2 minute walk away from my parents. My Aunt is visiting, and plans changed last minute for an event to happen today instead of tomorrow. My parents tried calling me at 9 a.m twice, and when I didn’t answer (I wear earplugs to bed because my cats do cat things at night), my Dad decided to just come on in at 9:30. My dog, who was in my room with me, started to lose his mind which woke me up. I sleep naked.

And like anyone who suspected their house was being burglarized, she absolutely freaked out!

After pulling out my earplugs I could tell that there was someone in my house, and obviously I was terrified. I grabbed my intruder blaster and poked my head out of my bedroom door to my Dad in my living room. I was still half asleep, so I don’t exactly know what I yelled at him besides “Of course I didn’t answer you! It’s 9 in the morning!” And “Get out! I’m naked, what is wrong with you? Get out!” But I feel bad now.

While her parents tried to explain away their behavior, she stood her ground!

After he left I tried to call back my mom but she didn’t answer. Eventually I got a text from her “apologizing” for scaring me but apparently they were just so worried that I hadn’t answered their calls at 9 a.m on a Sunday that they had come over. They said they had been knocking on my door and my windows before deciding to come in. I texted her back saying that I didn’t know what about my Aunt coming down to visit made them lose their manners about my house but that they needed to cool it.

But this argument ended up getting her excluded from the family event that day…

I did not go to the event because no further information was given to me after they left. I assume that they had intended to come pick me up this morning so that we could carpool, but when I yelled at them they decided to go without me. I could have driven myself if they had given me the time and address where we could meet. I’m annoyed because I missed out on a beach trip with friends to see my Aunt, little cousin, and nephew this weekend.

Her parents are lucky she didn’t accidentally hurt them when she thought they were intruders!

Reddit said that while they understood her reaction, it didn’t seem like her parents were maliciously crossing a boundary.

But another person said that as a Mom herself, she wouldn’t expect her kids to be up at 9am anyway!

Many suggested that she either change her locks or find a different place to live.

Finally, this user said that it didn’t sound like her parents made this behavior a pattern, and that she and her parents just needed to talk it out.

Looks like it’s time to take away that key!

Or just settle down and have a grown up discussion.

