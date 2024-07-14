Her Sister Wants To Bring Her Fur Babies To The Family Barbecue, But Since She Never Cleans Up Their Poop She Bans Them From Coming

Not everyone is a dog person and dogs can pose safety risks for some people.

So most dog owners are understanding if their dogs aren’t allowed to come to someone’s home.

The subject of this story is not one of those people.

AITA for refusing to let my sister’s dogs come to our barbecue? My sister (35F) texted me this morning saying how excited her babies were to see our new yard and see the family at our upcoming barbecue. By her “babies” she means her 4 dogs.

They aren’t exactly quiet lap dogs.

All of them are medium to large, all of them jump on people, all of them will steal food, and she has a habit of never cleaning up their poop.

It would be bad enough that her dogs are poorly trained, but I use mobility aids and her dogs could very easily knock me down. I purposely don’t go to her house for that reason. I informed her that the dogs weren’t welcome, citing mostly they’re a fall risk for me.

It would be an understatement to say her sister took the news badly.

She called me an *******, said I shouldn’t have called it a “family barbecue” if all of her family wasn’t invited too. She said that I should have told her from the get go that her dogs weren’t welcome, that I shouldn’t allow my nieces and nephews over because they also could knock me down as could our son (he’s 7), and went off on me. Now my parents are calling me trying to get me to compromise and allow her to bring the dogs. Their reason? “The yard is big enough the dogs shouldn’t bother you” and that they’ll help manage them. Between both our families, there will be over 20 people there, I don’t want to add the chaos of her dogs. They think I’m being harsh and that I should look at it from my sisters point of view that almost all the siblings from both my husband and my side have kids and the dogs are like her kids. AITA for still refusing to let her dogs come?

