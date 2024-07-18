Her Wealthy Sister-In-Law Belittles Her Saying She’s Lazy And Not Trying Hard Enough, So She Snapped Back At Her By Criticizing Her Privilege And Wealth

Some people are so rich, they don’t know what it’s like to be… well, not them.

But sometimes, their innocence is so annoying that it makes you realize that your life is so crappy compared to theirs.

What’s worse is when they insult you for being “lazy” and not working hard enough.

Like, duh? Did you even work hard to get your parents’ money?

Read this story and tell us how little rich kid makes you feel.

AITA for telling my brother’s wife we can’t all have rich parents like her and her siblings? My brother Nicky (25m) is married to Liza (24f). They were at my parents’ house on Sunday for dinner, and Liza really annoyed the crap out of me. Something that isn’t new, and I said something in anger, and I might be TA for it maybe.

Here’s what Liza’s family looks like.

So Liza has a wealthy family. They paid for her and her siblings college expenses 100%. They paid for Nicky and Liza’s house. They paid for their wedding. They’re paying for one of their sons’ weddings this summer. They can afford all that. Liza has always been very… open, if trying to give her the benefit of the doubt, about it. She never hid the fact that she came from money, and was never shy about saying her parents pay for so much for her and her siblings.

And here’s OP’s current living situation.

Liza doesn’t understand that we’re not all that lucky. I’m 19f, work full-time, and I still live with my parents. We couldn’t afford college. I didn’t get the grades for a scholarship. I struggled enough through school that getting into massive debt for college when I could end up flunking seemed like a bad move for me. So, I focus on working, and I applied for a couple of training programs close to my parents’ house, so I could try and do better without risking debt for nothing.

Liza had to brag about her and her siblings.

Liza looks down on me so hard for living with my parents still, and for not going to college. Sunday, she talked about how all her siblings attended college, how three of them are still in college, living there, and doing just fine. How they’ll be able to buy houses right out of college. How even she and my brother could do it.

OP snapped at her.

My parents said politely that not everyone can do all that. But then she talked about being 19, and not in college or living on my own, and how I should really try so much harder. I snapped at that moment, and I told her we can’t all have rich parents who can afford to pay our ways through college, for our weddings, and for our houses. I told her my parents didn’t have that kind of money, and neither did I, so we were doing our best in this crappy **** economy.

Now, Liza texted her, demanding an apology.

Liza told me I’m just lazy and making excuses, and she stormed out. Nicky left a while after, and he was pretty quiet. Liza used his phone to send me 30 texts three days later, demanding I apologize and tearing me a new one for not doing it without being told, and I know it was her because she texts in a very specific way. AITA?

Oh no! Sounds like a huge drama for a Sunday family dinner.

Let’s find out how other people reacted.

This user says Liza owes her an apology.

This one shares a pretty smart apology text.

Such a sweet and thoughtful comment.

Uh oh! One harsh comment coming up.

While this one calls out OP’s brother.

Poor little rich kid! She doesn’t know how the real world works.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.