Highschool Bully Refuses To Pay Him For The Yardwork He Did For Bully’s Family, So He Writes An Assignment In His Name That Absolutely Ruins His Life

As someone who used to mow yards for some extra cash… it is a hot, sweaty, and worst of all thankless job.

I remember mowing all of the insane edges of someone’s ridiculously shaped lawn for 2 hours, only for them to point out every blade of grass I missed and give me 15 dollars. “Wow. Thanks.”

So when this user was stiffed by a local bully for the yard work he did, he went nuclear on the guy, and forged an assignment in his name that got him sent to military school!

Yikes! Check it out!

His own parents didn’t believe him. This happened to my friend G, back in the 1960s. He was 14-15 years old, in high school, in a small west coast town, USA. G was a small, easygoing kid. He did some work – cutting lawns or something – for his neighbor Rich Douche (RD), same age. And of course RD stiffed him. G’s parents complained to RD’s parents, who couldn’t believe their little perfect son would ever do such a thing.

But this wasn’t the only example of RD’s douchery…

There were a couple of other incidents – mostly RD stealing credit at school for work G had done, or general bullying. But RD was a suckup as well as a weasel, and nothing ever happened – he wasn’t even suspected. Key point: RD had an electric typewriter – rare in high school – and bragged about it and showed off his efforts; he claimed to get better grades on typed papers. So, revenge.

And it was this exact typewriter that helped G cause RD’s downfall!

Like most of the houses in the town in that bygone era, security was minimal. It was easy to slip in an unlocked window, so that’s what G did when the house was empty. He brought a little file with him, and filed a little off the bar of the “e” character on the typewriter – just enough to make it unique. Then he (slowly) typed up a page. The page started with “Ha ha the stupid teacher never reads this far. He’s a real d***face…” and continued for a full page. It used every dirty word he could think of, and especially insulted the vice president, in charge of the teachers. He then left with this piece of paper, leaving everything else untouched.

So G laid in wait for the perfect time to enact his revenge!

Several weeks later, RD had typed another paper; it was paper-clipped together per requirements. G somehow managed to distract either him or the teacher, and slid his special sheet in the middle. RD failed the class, though he’d been getting good grades up to that point. He appealed to the vice president; the extra insults directed VP’s way made the VP allow the teacher’s grade.

And when RD tried to say someone else had typed it, they pointed to that distinct “E” character as evidence he didn’t!

RD claimed that someone else must have typed that – but upon closer examination, the modified “e” character matched on all pages, and didn’t match any other typewriter. Checkmate. His own parents didn’t believe him. Once they started looking, they found a lot more bad behavior that they’d ignored, and RD ended up in military school – NOT the place you wanted to be in the 1960’s.

Its revenge like this, so perfectly executed down to the last detail, that vicariously bring a tear to my petty eyes. Well done!

Reddit was glad to see G get his revenge, but some people thought that military school was a hefty price to pay for stiffed yardwork.

Others imagined a glamorous and creative end to RD’s story.

But others said the reality of RD’s future probably was a lot more bleak.

Finally, this user agreed, saying framing RD for something he wasn’t responsible for wasn’t as satisfying as nailing him on something that he was.

Moral of the story? Pay the people who mow your lawn!

