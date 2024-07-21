His Neighbors Kept Complaining About The Hedge That Separated Their Houses, So He Replaced It With Something Worse

Yard work can take a lot of time and energy. In today’s story, one homeowner’s neighbors didn’t seem to care how much work it took, they insisted on complaining until the hedges were perfectly trimmed.

Let’s see what happened when the neighbors went out of town…

Finally Removed Tall Hedge. We’ve been in our house now a couple of years. We are set back from the main road and a house in front of us ( both bungalows ) and a two story building overlooking both properties.

Hedges separate the properties.

We have a large hedge about 7ft high and 20ft long running down our drive that blocks the two story building overlooking our neighbour’s back garden. The neighbour’s in the front garden have paved their back garden and have very little maintenance apart from trimming their side of the hedge. They are both retired.

There is a lot of yard work.

We have quite a large garden and is fairly high maintenance, but I try to keep in top of most jobs. Neighbours in front will be out moaning if I don’t keep the top of the hedge neatly trimmed even though explaining I have have the rest of the garden to maintain.

Goodbye hedge!

After years of them moaning I finally took the decision to rip the hedge out and replace it with a 5 ft high chicken wire fence while they were in holiday. I was in the kitchen yesterday with window open as they got back from holiday to hear them moaning and swearing as they realized what I had done. Can’t wait to bump into them.

It sounds like a lot of work to rip out a hedge just to spite the neighbors, but that certainly means less yard work. Perhaps there was a better solution?

Let’s see what Reddit readers thought about the missing hedge.

It’s too late now, but would this idea have worked?

The ball is in the neighbor’s court…

This reader feels bad for the hedge.

Personally, if I had torn down the hedge I would’ve replaced it with a fence that wasn’t see-through.

