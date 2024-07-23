His Neighbors Robbed Him on Vacation, So He Tricked Them Into Thinking They Were About to Get Into Deep Trouble So They Fled

If you love a good revenge story, we have one for you to sink your teeth into today, folks!

And we think you’re gonna love it!

Are y’all ready for this?

Let’s get started!

Sneaky thieves punish themselves! “Every year for about a decade, my family goes to a small town in another country for a few weeks of summer vacation. I have been asthmatic since I was a baby, and the doctors have recommended sea air to stop me getting lung inflammations (I have had 3 by the age of 6), so I stay while family members come and go to the same place. We always get a few rooms in a small hotel/motel, owned by a friendly local – mostly also used by locals. We cook, shop for groceries, work on PC, and generally have a normal life with some time on the beach. We prefer a specific room on the top floor,there are only two, but it has one problem – the balcony is only separated by the one of the other room by a few bars, this will be important later. So on the week I wil be talking about, there was me and my dad accommodated in one room, and my aunt and cousin in another. Usually we would have rooms next to each other, but this time the other room was taken, so aunt and cousin chose to save themselves the stairs and took a room one floor lower. In the other top-floor room, there was a family of locals, parents and two kids. On about the third day of the vacation, we were just at the beach when a pretty big storm came. We ran back to the accommodation, dripping rainwater.

It was NOISY.

I was just drying my hair, when a huge bang on the wall came, and another. “If the storm doesn’t stop soon, the neighbour’s kids will tear this place down!” my dad joked. After about two hours, the weather improved and we went for one more swim. Then we got back to the room and my dad started cooking dinner, sending teenage me to buy some vegetables at the stall across the street. I grabbed the wallet from him and went to grab some tomatoes, but as I went to pay for them, I found out that the wallet was empty. The shopkeeper actually remembered me well, so he told me to pay for them the next day, but I was so red on my way back! I thought my dad had given me the wrong wallet – he travels a lot for work, and so he keeps a few wallets for different currencies. Me: Hey, dad, you gave me the wrong wallet! I had nothing to pay with… Dad: OMG, really? But… He started going through his stuff, in his night-stand, evidently confused. After a few seconds he found two more wallets, opened them, and they were both empty of any cash!

Hmmm…

Dad: I am really sure I did have a few hundred *one currency of a very distant country* here, and couple dozens *another currency* here! Finally it dawns on both of us, we have been robbed. The first reaction my dad has is to go and ask my aunt to check her belongings, luckily it was just cash that dissapeared. On the way he stops at the room next to us, I am watching through the open door to our room. After a few knocks the neighbour father opens. Dad: I am sorry to disturb you, but we have jus found out, that we have been robbed, maybe you should check your things as well. N (neighbour): No, no, we are fine. Dad: we have only noticed after opening a wallet, I think you should check. N: no, we are fine, we were not here the whole day! The neighbour closed the door in his face hurriedly. Me and my dad exchange looks. Dad: Why did he tell me they were not here? Me: And we know they were, we heard them… Dad: yeah, we did… After confirming, that my aunt and cousin are fine, my dad calls the owner of the place. The poor man comes to check on us and is evidently sorry, but there is nothing we can do at the moment. The total sum that disappeared was not too high – the cards were ok, and we did not have much of cash. The hundreds of other currencies were only about $10 if converted, so calling the police would just ruin a day or more of our vacation.

Their dad had a plan…

The owner leaves, and I can see that my dad has gone from fuming – it was not much money, but theft is theft – to thoughtful. After a moment he tells me to check if the neighbours balcony door is open. It is. He tells me to go get auntie. I ask her to come to our room, my dad has moved two chairs on the balcony, and while still inside of the room, he motions to my aunt. “Just agree, loudly, with whatever I say, ok?” They get on the balcony and start “chatting” extra loud. Dad: So, sis, when is your new boyfriend coming, tomorrow? Aunt: Oh, yeah, he will come sometime tomorrow! Dad: Does he still work for the police? Aunt: Oh, Yes, he still does! I am slowly realising my dads full plan, and try my best not to giggle. Dad: GREAT! I need a strong guy who knows the law to help me with something here! Aunt: With what? Dad: There are some petty criminals here, who need a dose of justice! After that they kept just chatting normally. Just to clarify, my aunt did have a new man, he was to arrive a few days later, and he is by no means a big guy or a policeman, my dad was completely bluffing. After they come back in, my dad just winks and says “now we wait.” The next day, we wake up, and the first thing my dad does is to open the door of the room. The next room is empty, door open, key in the lock! The entire family has left in the middle of their vacation!

See ya later!

WE just start laughing. They were so afraid of an imaginary guy coming to get our money back they just left in the middle of the night! And we have never told them that we thought they stole it, not confronted them at all, so if they had not done it, they had no reason to fear anything. They just robbed themselves of a half of their vacation. Suddenly my dad starts laughing even harder. Me: What is it? Dad: I am just so sorry I cannot see their faces when they try to exchange the *currency of a rather distant country* and find out that they can just maybe get a lunch for it! To this day, I know that my dad is an evil mastermind!”

Here’s how people reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another reader doesn’t get it…

This individual nailed it.

This person summed it up for everyone.

This was a power move by their dad.

Nicely done!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.