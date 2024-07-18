His New Neighbor Asked Him To Mentor Her Disabled Child, But He Has Multiple Reasons Why He Thinks That’s A Very Bad Idea

Talking to your neighbors can sometimes backfire.

AITA for not wanting to connect with the neighbors disabled child? I (34M) am an Army vet. Retired after sustaining a serious injury in combat that left me with 30% burns. I recovered fine, though. I moved into a new apartment and one of my new neighbors is a lady in her 40s who has a 12yo son. The son is in a wheelchair because he lost his legs in a traumatic accident.

The lady sparked a small talk, and I told her about my experiences. In a really PG way with no juicy details. She asked me if I could talk to her son because she feels like he needs “an example of a brave man” in his life. Don’t ask me what the hell this means. I politely refused.

Not like I dislike children or anything. I feel like he won’t be able to relate to me and vice versa. I still can run, jump, lift weights etc, and he’s in a wheelchair and will experience that forever. It probably will be like rubbing it in. And I don’t want to trauma dump a pretty graphic story on a small child.

She told me that he needs some guidance and needs a person who he can look up to and relate to. I told her that I’m not exactly the best role model for a 12yo and that I doubt he could relate. She said I’m being heartless and dismissive of her struggles. I was like what?!

