His New Neighbor Welcomed Him With Threats Of A Lawsuit Over Property Lines, So He Used The Dirt From His Pond To Form A New Boundary

Want me to move my pond over? Ok. This happened some years ago. I bought 4 acres and a house out in the country. The neighbor in this story has about 6 acres. The people I had bought the property from put in a small pond several years before and when they did part of the raised ground surrounding the water went over the neighbors property line by maybe 5 to 10 feet.

I didn’t know about the property line issue when I bought the place. About a year after I moved in my neighbors decided to have a fit about the property line. They claimed the previous owners had promised to move the raised area and if I didn’t move it they would plus they would take me to court about it.

After going back and forth about it with them threatening lawyers and coming to my work to argue about it I told them I would move it. So, I contacted a guy with a small bulldozer and I told him to that I wanted him to reshape the pond (it was summertime by then and the pond had mostly dried out as it was shallow). I wanted it deeper and to move the dirt on the neighbor’s side inward by a few feet.

Now for the malicious compliance. Making the pond deeper and moving the dirt wall meant I now had a lot of extra dirt that needed to go somewhere. I told him, pile that dirt up along the neighbor’s property line as long and as high as you can make it so that it blocks the view between our two properties.

Which he did. The new dirt wall between my neighbor and me stretches from the pond to most of the way down the property line and is about 10 feet tall. My neighbor was pi**ed but there wasn’t anything he could do.

There’s a ruling that says no structures on the property line but dirt isn’t a structure. He tried to get the local neighborhood board involved but I just ignored their letter offering to move the dirt for free as they didn’t have a case and I liked having the dirt wall between us.

