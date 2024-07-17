His Pregnant Wife Ate His Food, So He Ate The Pizza She Kept For Herself And Left The Empty Box In The Fridge

Some people would take the risk of their lives to get what they want.

This husband messed with his wife – while pregnant no less.

So he’s definitely willing to put his life on the line.

Let’s check out what happened.

The time when my pregnant wife devoured my dinner, I indulged in her anticipated pizza the following day. Her declaration of “no more pizza for her” led to my gleeful act of malicious compliance When my wife (who I love very much) and I were expecting, one evening, we ordered our favorite dishes: a cheeseburger pizza for her (her absolute favorite) and chicken tacos for myself. Now, my wife has this habit of sneaking bites off my plate, which upsets me (she knows) but that I tolerate nevertheless.

She went overboard with her habit.

However, that night, she devoured almost half of my chicken tacos out of the blue, leaving me hungry even after finishing my meal. We had a large pizza, enough for me to feel somewhat full after 1 slice and still have three slices left for her. (She offered to make me a grilled cheese but I could tell she was only doing so that I don’t eat more of her pizza)

Things got tricky.

But here comes the twist. She was feeling extremely full after eating the tacos and a slice of pizza and said to me “So, I guess it means no more pizza for me now”. However I know how she’s like based on the fact she moved the leftovers to her designated area, off-limits to me, without voicing (but I knew) that she planned to have them for breakfast the next day, eyeing them as she carefully placed it.

He decided to get his plan on.

I woke up earlier than her the next morning, knowing she had her heart set on those pizza slices. However, I couldn’t resist maliciously complying to what she said and took her words to face value. That day, I savored every delicious bite of that leftover pizza, ensuring I enjoyed it uninterrupted in my cabin.

She wasn’t very happy about it.

Wife texted me at work, confused to find the box of pizza empty. “Where’s my pizza?” With a sly emoji, I fired back, “Well, you did say no more pizza for you that night, so I decided to save it for myself for breakfast since you weren’t having any.”

He isn’t going to stop.

I was on the couch that night, but it was worth it and I’d do it again

Messing with a pregnant wife? Is that the recipe to a disaster?

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This couple will have some more fights going forward.

But we hope for the best!

