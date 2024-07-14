His Sister Kept Taking His Car Without Permission, So He Took The Car Back While She Was Out To Make Her Think It Was Stolen

Sibling relationships can be some of the most fulfilling of our lives.

That said, no one knows you better than your sibling, either, so pushing your buttons is easy.

As this brother tells us, though, it also makes it easy to predict what they will do next.

Find out what happened when this man got tired of his sister borrowing his car without permission.

AITA for “stealing” my car back, stranding my sister and making her think it was actually stolen? I am 20 and I bought a car myself, I insure it myself, I pay for all my own gas and maintenance and everything.

Sure, this is reasonable.

I’m temporarily living at home and my parents wanted me to give them the spare car keys so they could move the car if it was in the way ever. I said OK. It turns out when I have been out, or not paying attention, they’ve been lending my car to my sister, who is 17, and has a minors driving license.

Agreed, that is a big breach of boundaries.

I told them that wasn’t OK to have done without asking me, plus I told my sister to stop taking my car out. I don’t like her driving it because I don’t have my car insured for a minor driving it, and what if she crashes? Plus, even though I’m hardly going out, I don’t like seeing my car missing with no warning randomly. Anyway, my sister has used my car several times since then. I think my parents let it slide, they know she’s doing it even though I don’t like it. I asked for my keys back and they said it would be too inconvenient to not have them because we have to double park in our driveway and sometimes cars need to be moved.

Oh, this is good.

So I made a plan. I put an old cellphone in the glovebox, on a charger. And I installed a “track my child” sort of app on the phone so I could see where it was going. So, when I saw my car gone one day, I called my friend who picked me up and we went to where the car was. It was parked in the downtown area of the city on the street. I took it back with my keys and we drove it to my friends house to hide it. Then, my friend dropped me off back at home. My parents got a call later that day from my sister panicking saying she was stranded in the city, she’d lost the car. They drove out to get her, and they all came home.

Too funny, I wish he had recorded the interaction!

I started asking questions like “what were you doing with the car” “did you lock it?” “Are you sure?” “Did you misremember where you parked?” “You’re sure it’s stolen?” And my sister was freaking out, like saying she was sure she locked it and she was sure of where she parked it and it was stolen. I was like “Well maybe you know how I feel having my car stolen with no warning all the time!! It sucks, right? You go expecting the car to be somewhere and it’s gone?” She was like “but that’s different, it was just me driving, you know the family has keys.” And I was like “You know I have keys, right? I’m sure it will turn up somewhere” My sister and parents realized I had the car by then, and my sister was furious for stranding her in the city at night, for making her think for a long time that the car had been carjacked, etc. My parents are also pissed that I didn’t think of her safety when I left her without a way home.

The sister (and the parents) deserved their moment of panic.

I hope they learned their lesson.

Let’s see what the commenters have to say.

This person makes a good point.

This might be a little expensive, but it would work.

Yup, this would put an end to it.

Yeah, this was a funny way to prove a point.

This person thinks it was extreme, but justified.

Stop stealing his car!

I doubt she’ll do that again.

