His Son’s Birth Mother Tried To Get Involved In His Schooling, But He Told Her He Wasn’t His Mom And To Mind Her Own Business

AITA for telling my son’s birth mom that she’s more like a sister? “I adopted my son when he was born. It was an open adoption but the birth mom (Beth) was so greatly ashamed of being a teen mom that she didn’t follow up on any contact. Which was fine because I had no intention of involving her too much. The truth is that Ethan grew up with two dads and three older brothers. We always try to have him spend time with girls. A couple of years ago when Ethan was 9, Beth reached out to see how he was doing. I think she spent the last nine years being an overachiever so she’d feel worthy of having a relationship with Ethan. Ivy league, married a hedge fund dude, yoga, etc.

Ethan is incredibly self aware and intellectual. You cannot bull **** him so he and I enjoy a very open relationship. I told him his mom reached out to me and asked about him. I emphasized that she didn’t forget him but she had to go away to work on herself. I asked how’d he feel about talking with her and he said he was open to it. They have a good relationship and spend time together. He’s met her husband. It’s been a good thing to know his bio family. Ethan is starting 6th grade and he has to pick an elective class. There has been arguments about what that class will be. Anyways, he told Beth about it and she messed up by getting involved with the matter. She said what’s the big deal about his doing yearbook. He should do what he wants to do. It’s his class.

I was like you got me messed up. I said girl you are not his mom. You’re more like a siblings and siblings don’t get a say in parenting decisions. You take a backseat. You’re a seat filler in the life of Ethan. Just don’t forget your place. She didn’t say anything and went radio silent. I was the bigger person and reached out. I said I’ve been raising that kid for 11 years so it was triggering for you to give your two parenting cents. You need to understand that. He understands that so you should too. I guess she’s waiting for ME to apologize for something she did. I will not. Once you do that then everything goes bad.”

