‘It is 3:05 a.m. in the morning.’ – Passengers Were Forced To Get Off A Frontier Airlines Flight And Their Luggage Continued On Without Them

Here we go again, folks…

It’s a brand new day, so naturally, there must be a new story about something going horribly wrong on a Frontier Airlines flight, right?

A woman named Deysha said that a group of travelers were kicked off of a Frontier Airlines flight…and they weren’t informed that their luggage was leaving on the plane without them.

She said, “I will never fly Frontier again because why are they saying that they need 11 people to get off the flight and take a flight tomorrow night?”

Deysha said passengers were offered $1,000 vouchers to voluntarily leave the flight and if no one volunteered, the crew would randomly select people to be removed.

Deysha’s video showed frustrated passengers at a Frontier Airlines desk and she said, “Mind you, it is 3:05 a.m. in the morning, and they said that we’re not gonna get our **** until [the] next day at night.”

Her caption reads, “WOW @Frontier Airlines this is wild.”

Here’s the video.

Frontier really needs to get it together…

