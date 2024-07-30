There Tree That Had Been Struck By Lightning Multiple Times So They Had To Cut It Down, But It Messed With The Neighbor’s Hammock And They’re Angry

When a tree is dead, it makes sense to remove it.

However, one neighbor shared a story about a dead tree that was also used by his neighbor – one he made the unilateral decision to remove.

Now, they are second guessing the decision to remove the tree without telling his neighbor.

Let’s see why the neighbor is upset…

AITA- Had tree cut down without giving neighbors a heads up We had a tree next to our privacy fence that needed to be taken down long ago. It has been struck by lightning three times and was close to dead. Multiple large branches have come down in the past few months, one on top of our patio furniture.

The neighbors were using the tree.

The neighbors on the other side of the fence had a hammock swing hanging from a large branch of the tree that was on their side. We failed to let them know we were having the tree removed. Honestly didn’t even think about it when we initially got the estimate and it took a while for the tree service to come back out due to being busy. Now the neighbor is angry because the tree is gone.

The hammock is fine, but there’s nowhere to hang it up.

The tree service took the hammock swing down for them and nothing was damaged. AITA for not giving them a heads up? If I am the a******, is there a way to make this right with the neighbor?

This reader has a good point.

It could have been much worse.

This reader thinks they did mess up a little bit.

Another person can see both perspectives.

This reader thinks cookies will solve the problem.

A dead tree can be dangerous.

That said, I wouldn’t want my neighbors hiring a tree service that had to go on my property without at least giving me a heads up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.