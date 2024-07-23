Helpful Jeweler Says Moissanite Rings Are Ten Times Cheaper Than Diamonds And Just As Beautiful. – ‘More shiny than diamonds.’

For most women and hey, some men, diamonds are the epitome of class and luxury.

But one jeweler is really putting the cat among the pigeons, claiming those diamonds we all know and love just aren’t worth the money.

Not only that, he’s saying there’s a much cheaper and better alternative.

Jeweler Sam Jarman (@sam_jarman) said 1-carat moissanite stones can be a lot cheaper than a 1 carat diamond – and no one will spot the difference.

Sam does a skit clip of himself as a customer speaking to a salesman asking for a 0.9 carat diamond for his fiancé.

The jeweler tells him: “Fine, I got a .9 hand-mined diamond for $4,000.”

The skit goes with the customer eventually outsmarting the salesman and deciding on a moissanite ring.

“Moissanite diamond rings are 10 times cheaper,” the customer said.

“They rank 9.5 out of 10 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale, are more shiny than diamonds, and all that money that we’ll be saving we’ll use for a down payment on a house,” he said.

The text overlay reads “Smart man.”

And the jeweler responds: “Fine, my finest moissanite will only be $600. But first, how did you know all my diamond tricks?.”

He advises customers to follow the path of his customer in the clip.

Let’s face it in these days of inflation, if we can get something as pretty but cheaper than a diamond, this is an option.

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

