KIds Refused To Eat Vegetables While Staying At Their Aunt’s House, So They Weren’t Fed Anything But Water And Their Parents Were Not Happy About It

Feeding kids that aren’t your own can be quite tricky.

You don’t want to do anything wrong or else you’re gonna hear it from their parents.

And then there’s what this person’s aunt did…

Good grief!

Read on and check out what happened.

“If you don’t eat the veggies, you don’t eat.” Okay. “When I was maybe 4, my brother (6ish at the time) and I were dropped off at our Aunts house for the weekend. Mom and Dad dropped us off Friday afternoon after lunch, with plans to pick us up Sunday night after dinner and take us straight home to bed. We loved these sleepover weekends because Aunt had game consoles, board games, a massive playground in the condo complex, a huge pool, and best of all bunk beds! Friday night my brother and I discovered that Aunt requires her kids (don’t remember their ages exactly but F was probably about 5 years older than me at the time, and M was only a couple years younger than her) to eat a full bowl of veggies before they’re allowed the main course.

They weren’t going along with the program.

Friday night was a bowl of green beans (unseasoned, bland, steamed, soggy greenbeans) before spaghetti & meatballs and chocolate cake. I didn’t like veggies by themselves, and refused to eat the green beans. I refused them at dinner, I refused them at breakfast, I refused them at every single meal all weekend until my parents showed up to pick us up to find me vomiting water because that’s all she’d let me have. Now, my parents would often save uneaten, refused veggies/food for the next meal, but if we refused it two meals in a row, the next meal would be different.

They weren’t happy about this!

Aunt refusing to feed me for over 48 hours was completely unacceptable, and my parents never let us stay at her house without them ever again. Bonus: a few weeks later my mom made green beans, seasoned well, and mixed in with some rice, peas, and other goodies, and I practically scarfed it down. Mom called Aunt from the kitchen wall phone (2000/2001) and told her “All you had to do was put them in some seasoned rice!” I still don’t like most veggies by themselves, but there are a few I’ll eat alone as long as they’re cooked and seasoned well.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader shared how it worked in their house.

This reader spoke up.

Another Reddit user had a story to tell.

And this person spoke up.

That seems a bit extreme, in my humble opinion.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.