Limo Tried To Block A Woman From Parallel Parking, But It Just Gave Her The Perfect Opportunity To Show Off Her Skills

Parallel parking is easier for some drivers than it is for other drivers.

In today’s story, a woman shares an experience she had where her parallel parking skills really paid off.

Let’s see what what happened…

Parallel parking Queen So I was driving to the gym for a fitness class, and I was parking on the street not too far from the gym. Since I work odd hours, this is usually fine because it was a 10am class. But this day the street was very busy due to construction.

OP still found a parking spot.

There was a good spot tho, and I pulled up next to the parked car in front of the open spot, prepared to parallel park, with signal on. The car behind me was a limo, and they pulled up to about 1 metre behind me and would not move back to allow me a bit more space to park.

OP tried to get the limo to move.

I hand-signaled for them to move back a bit. I could see there was enough room behind them to do so, but they completely ignored me.

OP parked the car anyway.

I was quite angry and I pulled out into the other lane on an angle and did the most tight and accurate parking job I had ever done. There was about 10cm between me and the front car and between me and limo on the other side, but I parked PERFECTLY in the spot.

The limo driver was NOT happy.

I got out of my car without looking at the limo, but I heard them swear at me and briefly saw them flash me the finger. Geez I loved that moment. Lol

