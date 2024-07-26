Months Ago She Showed The Bride A Pic Of The Dress She’s Wearing To The Wedding, But Now The Bride Wants Her To Buy A Brand New One

When a bride and groom send out wedding invitations they often also include a dress code. This can be a helpful way of letting guests know how formal the wedding is, and it can help them decide what to wear.

In today’s story, one bride takes her wedding’s dress code to the extreme, and one of her friends is very unhappy about it.

Let’s see why the bride and friend are both upset…

AITA for refusing to change my dress for a wedding a few weeks before the date because the bride asked me to? I am not in the wedding party but I am good friends with the bride. To be clear there isn’t really a wedding party and there is only a MOH.

She picked out the dress she was going to wear to the wedding months in advance.

So a few months ago I sent the bride a photo of my dress (black with a few purple flowers on it). She said it was cute and approved of it.

The bride changed her mind about the dress.

Last night I was out with her and some of the other girls going to the wedding and I brought up my dress. Apparently since I originally sent her the photo of my dress she has changed the color scheme of the wedding and is asking me to wear a different dress to match the color scheme.

OP does NOT want to pick a different dress.

The discussion got very heated because it is only a few weeks before the wedding, I am not in the wedding party, and she already approved of my dress. AITA for refusing to change the dress I’m wearing?

This bride sounds like bridezilla. I don’t understand why she thinks she can decide what her guests will wear to the wedding when they’re not part of the wedding party.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I have the same question as this reader…

This bride sounds awesome!

This reader wouldn’t have asked for approval.

This person points out the reality that guests aren’t decorations.

Only a true bridezilla would think that she can dictate what every single person wears to her wedding.

The big mistake here was asking for approval in the first place!

