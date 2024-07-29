Neighbor Complained That Her Pink VW Beetle Was An Eyesore, So She Set Off Her Car Alarm Every Time The Neighbor Took Pics Of The Vehicle

Everyone has different tastes when it comes to automobiles, and it can be fun to see what other people drive.

What happens when a neighbor hates the color of your car and has even started to harass you about it?

That is what the young lady in this story is dealing with, read on to see how she is responding.

WIBTA for continuing to set off my car horn every time I see my neighbor take a picture of my car? This whole thing is so dumb but I’m thinking that maybe I’m being too petty or something and I wanted to get other peoples perspective on it. I (22f) have a cute little vw that my grandfather gave me when I got my license at 20. I know that’s a little late but I had a fear of driving and just kept putting it off until I had no choice but to learn lol. To celebrate, granddad bought an 02 beetle from one of his friends and fixed it up for me.

Sounds like a cute car.

He runs an auto shop so we were able to get it painted my favorite color too which I’m really happy about. It’s adorable and pink and I love it so much I’ll probably never sell it even when it doesn’t run anymore. No one has ever really had an issue with my car, the most I get is people telling me it’s cute. However, my neighbor totally hates it.

Wow, that’s bold of her.

She came over about a week after I moved in with my roommates and told me that my car was an eyesore and messed with the curb appeal of the neighborhood. I said I was sorry she felt that way but I didn’t know what exactly she expected me to do about it. She asked that I park it in the garage, but I can’t do that because it’s a one car garage and between the three people that live in this house, two of us drive. The one that parks in the garage works from home, so it wouldn’t make sense for me to take that spot since they’d have to move their car out of the driveway every morning so I could go to work.

Really? Over the color of a car?

I thought that was the end of it, but then she sent a complaint to the HOA. When that didn’t work she started posting on the neighborhood app making up reasons to get upset with “the loud college kids across the way.” Lately it’s just been her coming outside to take pictures of my car after I park it in the driveway.

Petty, but funny.

Now when I catch her doing it, I press the key fob so the horn honks. The first few times it scared her, but now it just angers her enough to make her storm back in her house. I did it again today when I got home from work and saw her, and she ended up leaving a note in our mailbox saying that I was being childish and disruptive and she was going to report me for targeted harassment. I’m not too worried about that last part lol but my roommates think that I have made it worse by honking the horn and that since she’s not really bothering me by taking pictures, I am being a little childish in my response. AITA?

What a weird, but difficult, situation (and a very unreasonable neighbor).

I wonder what the commenters say about it.

Time to escalate things?

Maybe she needs to gather proof.

This commenter says to stop setting off the car alarm.

This may become necessary.

This person recommends calling the police.

Come on neighbor, just mind your own business!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.