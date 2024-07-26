Neighbor Kept Filing Complaint After Complaint With The City, But Were Surprised When They Were The Ones Who Ended Up With A Citation

Some people honestly have nothing better to do with their time than find reasons to catch the people around them not following the rules.

Or at least, they don’t want to find something better to do.

This person’s neighbors were constantly complaining to the city about one thing or another, and most of the time, the complaints were completely unfounded.

When he got the city code enforcer in person, though, he made a complaint of his own.

Neighbor’s Complaint to the City Backfires We have a next door neighbor who does not like us, for no apparent reason. This is a vacation home for them and we have never said a single word to or interacted with them ever. They seem to think we live in an HOA, which we don’t, and call the city code enforcement on us over their perceived shortcoming in our lifestyle. We let our yard pretty much grow wild whereas theirs is meticulously landscaped and professionally tended.

They’ve snooped and tried to find complaints.

We have six foot walls between houses so they can’t see much of anything in our yard without trying. Such as climbing a ladder to take pictures to send the city to lodge a complaint. The city investigates, finds nothing wrong and closes the complaint.

The last one was actually founded.

The last complaint happened a few months ago when we were doing some legally permitted construction. The neighbor calls the city, they come out and find no issues. Apparently he was upset with this outcome and he made more complaints, of which only one was “valid.” He complained about our vehicle parked on the street not having a current registration sticker. Parking enforcement came out and put a sticker telling me to fix the problem or move it within 3 days. Apparently, my current license plate sticker had been scraped off.

But he took the opportunity to make a complaint of his own.

While out front, I noticed my neighbors new motor home parked in front of his house. It’s illegal in the city to park a motor home on the street. Normally, I couldn’t care less about it, but this seemed like an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I asked the parking guy, what about that thing? He said there was no complaint about it, so I said, I am complaining. I watched as he took pictures and wrote out the parking ticket/tow order. I then watched as, about an hour later, the tow truck eagerly hook it up and whisk it away to their impound lot.

I imagine that was a very satisfying morning.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks so, too!

