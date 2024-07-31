New Owner Of Mobile Number Gets Random Callers, So He Asked Previous Owner To Update His Number. When He Wouldn’t, He Took Matters Into His Own Hands.

It’s easy to ignore wrong numbers calling and texting you once in a while.

But if it becomes too many and already disturbs your day, of course, you’ll have to do something about it.

So this person did just that.

But his kindness and patience were reciprocated by rudeness!

That’s when things get heated up. Find out more by reading the story below.

Don’t care about people calling me on your old number? I’ll sort it. I had just moved to Australia and gotten a new phone, but as it turns out, my number was someone else’s old number. Every other week, I’d get calls by a tradie who wanted to know why I wasn’t “on site, mate,” or “what I wanted done with building project ABC.” Every time I explained at length that they got the wrong number, and quite often, folks on the other end were absolute rude or thought I was taking the piss, and insist I answered their questions or show up “on site, NOW”.

They needed to stop it once and for all.

I was over it, so I Googled my own number and did some digging, and eventually, I found out the guy who had my number before, then his new number, and then, I called him. I politely explained my dilemma, pointed out that there were two websites still having his old (my now new) number, and if he could please change this, and let his contacts know about his new number. And to delete the old one as it was getting quite tedious for me.

The number’s previous owner was rude and didn’t care.

By that time, I had used my number for work, visa applications, and landlords and friends, and changing it would have been a huge pain. I explained all of that.

Well, of course he was just as pleasant as most of his contacts, and told me something along the lines of “I don’t give a crap, mate. That’s not my problem. Get out, sort your own shot out, mate.”

Someone was calling for the previous owner… again.

Well, the universe provides, and so I got a great opportunity to do just that, only a few weeks later. I received a call in the early hours of one morning by another disgruntled guy, telling me he was early and demanding to know where I wanted the sand put down and how to get in. I asked what sand, and was told he had a full truckload of sand as ordered, and no one was on-site, and it was all fenced off.

They told the truck guy to dump it all.

Very briefly did I think about launching into my explanation, but I was tired and over it. And then realised the opportunity provided, I snapped back at him with no uncertainty: “Mate, it’s all good. Dump it all right in the driveway, front of the fence, and we’ll sort it out when we get there.” The guy: “You sure mate? It’s a lot of sand.” Me: “Absolutely sure, mate. Thanks a lot” Him: “Alright then, boss.” And hangs up.

The previous owner was furious!

Well, I go back to bed, snoozing for another hour with a big smile… Until my phone rings again, and I see it’s old mate with his new number who I had saved when I called him a few weeks ago. I pick up rather chipper, and he doesn’t waste anytime launching into a series of swear words, and how he has no access to the site. And that he has to move a literal tonne of sand by hand, and whether or not I told the sand guy to dump it all there.

They responded honestly.

I replied: “You told me to sort this out myself.” “This is me sorting this out. You can remove the numbers and let your contacts know or not.” “Totally up to you, mate.” He was fuming, called me a few more choice words, promising to find me, and a lot more before we ended the conversation.

Then suddenly, random numbers calling him were gone.

However, the numbers disappeared from the Internet really quickly after that, and I never got another call again. I still have my number, and every time I see a truck with sand, I chuckle to myself, thinking of this guy moving a tonne of sand by hand, and losing a fair few hours of labour. All because he was a douchebag, and couldn’t be bothered sending a few texts.

That’s what happens when you let your rudeness get the better of you!

You really can’t even complain.

