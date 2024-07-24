One Grumpy Neighbor Loathes Holiday Decoration, So The Whole Town Decided To Get Extra Festive Year-Round

People love to get into the holiday spirit. It’s something to look forward to, and something that can bring a lot of joy to a neighborhood.

Of course, there always has to be at least one hater in the bunch.

Find out how this neighborhood responded when the grump tried to make them tone down their holiday happiness.

Flamingos are so last year let’s decorate for every holiday ever. Town revenge against a neighbor. So if you read my post about flamingos you might remember that I have a neighbor that everyone dislikes. So this past Christmas he decided to write a very nasty letter directed at everyone that put up Christmas decorations. He was upset that the decorations would ruin his property value (i really don’t see how).

So, they got a little chat together to decide what to do next.

So here is our new plan. The flamingos are out and enter a community chat. We created a community chat that he didn’t join and our plan is to decorate our entire neighborhood for every holiday. We have the mayor and town board in agreement.

Now they have the most festive neighborhood in town.

We just flooded the neighborhood with Valentine’s Day decorations now it’s St Patrick’s day and so on. I never knew how many holidays there were in the US till we started this. The best part is he has threatened to sue the entire town. Let’s see how well that works. Sometimes you don’t need to get destructive to get even. Sometimes a little community pride will do the trick. So if your ever rolling through a very old looking town and see it decorated heavily for a holiday you might be in my hometown.

You’ve gotta love the responding with positivity.

