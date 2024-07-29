Pushy Salesman Won’t Take No For An Answer On A Computer Warranty, So Customer Makes An Example Out Of Him In Front Of His Boss

A great salesperson can sell almost anything. That is, until they start crossing the line from persuasive to pushy.

When this salesperson wouldn’t take no for an answer on a laptop warranty, this self-respecting shopper put their foot down and cost him a big sale and a headache with his boss.

I told you I don’t want the warranty. I’m at Best Buy to get a pair of laptops for myself and my wife. Specifically, I’m at the counter checking out. The manager has been helping me, but when I go to pay, a sales associate takes over. I guess the manager has been covering for him. The manager was good at it, too. She’d persuaded me to get the most expensive of the three laptop models I was thinking about. Sales Guy starts pitching the extended warranties. I politely decline, but he keeps pushing them.

I decline again, bluntly this time. He keeps pushing them. I ask him to just ring the laptops through. He keeps pushing the warranties, and after this many refusals he should really be letting it go. But he’s still on it, and talking down to me a little at that.

Around this point, the manager (who’s still in the department space) comes back and is just hovering behind him out of his sight, monitoring. He doesn’t notice her because the Computers section has its registers toward the middle. I say this: “I’ve told you a few times that I don’t want any extended warranties. You clearly feel strongly about it; can you explain why? Maybe I’m missing something.”

The manager’s eyebrows go up a bit.

Sales Guy starts some kind of nonsense story about how these laptops in particular can be unreliable and it’s better safe than sorry.

Me: “Hm; that’s a good point. Better safe than sorry.” Sales Guy: “Good decision! So–” Me: “I think I’ll pass on these after all. Nothing worse than unreliable hardware.” And I walk away, right past the manager, who is now staring daggers at the back of Sales Guy’s head.

