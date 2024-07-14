July 14, 2024 at 6:29 pm

Remote Worker’s Boss Wanted Him To Lead A Meeting During Off-Hours When He Takes A Class. – ‘If I’m away for five minutes, he’s on my case.’

I’m gonna say right off the bat that I absolutely LOVE working from home.

It suits me perfectly.

But some folks struggle with it…and other people get curveballs thrown at them when they’re working from the comfort of their living rooms.

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about how things went off the rails at his remote job when his boss made a request of him.

The man is based in the UK and he took issue with his American boss asking hi to lead a meeting at 8 am because his working hours are 9 am until 5 pm. On top of that, he takes a class during the morning that wouldn’t allow him to lead the meeting.

He said his boss “is a man who loves to micromanage” and he said, “If I’m away for five minutes, he’s on my case.”

When he told his boss he couldn’t lead the morning meeting, he replied that he wasn’t “being a team player.”

His boss also said, “I don’t think you’d be considerate of other people’s time” and asked him if he was interested in advancing at his job to which the man responded, “No, I quite like where I am, to be honest.”

The boss then made a veiled threat about him potentially losing his job.

Take a look at the video.

The man posted a follow-video and gave viewers an update.

In another update, the man talked about what happened when he got in touch with an HR person at the company, who told him, “Oh, don’t worry, like he’s from America. Like, he’s probably still adapting and adjusting to this.”

Check out what else he had to say.

Here’s how people responded.

This TikTokker spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And another person chimed in.

I don’t think he was too into that idea…

