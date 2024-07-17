She And Her Son Were Abandoned By His Father, But Her Family Offered No Help. So When The Family Falls On Tough Times A Decade Later, She Gives Them The Exact Same Treatment.

People always say blood is thicker than water, but as hard as some people wish that was true, it doesn’t mean everyone’s family feels that way.

Sometimes when you need help the most, your family takes the easy way out and puts you out of sight and out of mind, simply because it’s not convenient for them to help.

When this mom and her son were abandoned by her husband, that’s exactly what her family did.

So when they came to her needing a place to stay, her son told them to get lost!

Were they wrong to hold a grudge after all those years? Decide for yourself!

AITA for refusing to let my family move in because my 16-year-old son doesn’t want them to? About five years ago, my husband cheated on me and then abandoned our family. It was an incredibly difficult time. I was left alone to raise our son, who was just 11 at the time. None of my family members offered any help or support. We were essentially on our own. The only person who helped us was my father, who was a great support system both emotionally and financially.

Even after he passed, her father’s inheritance allowed her to give her son a comfortable life.

When my father passed away two years ago, he left me a significant inheritance. This money allowed me to buy a house and provide a stable and comfortable life for my son and me. Since my husband left, my son and I have become very close. We’ve been through a lot together, and our bond is incredibly strong. I would do anything for him.

Despite her husband’s betrayal, his family had no problem asking her for a place to live!

Recently, some of my extended family members have fallen on hard times and asked if they could move in with us. Given our history, I was initially hesitant. I discussed it with my son, and he was very much against the idea. He remembers how nobody was there for us when we needed them the most and feels strongly that they shouldn’t benefit from our home now.

Her extended family, however, didn’t take the news very well…

Understanding his feelings and valuing his comfort, I decided to tell my family that they couldn’t move in with us. Now, they’re upset and accusing me of being selfish and ungrateful. They say that I owe them support because we’re family. I don’t think I’m in the wrong and honestly don’t care what they think as long as my baby is happy but I still want to hear other people’s opinions. So, AITA for refusing to let my family move in because my son doesn’t want them to, especially considering the way they treated us when we were the ones in need?

So when she and her son needed help, they were on their own, but when the family needs something, OP is “ungrateful?”

Reddit told her she was completely within her rights, and suggested she make her response as uncomfortable as possible for these vultures.

But this user told her that even if it was her son’s decision, that she shouldn’t implicate him in her response to them.

Many said that maybe if the family had shown a shred of decency to her and her son, they wouldn’t be getting such a cold response.

Finally, this user said that if they left she and her son to figure it out on their own, then they should be able to as well.

What goes around comes around, and this family has a whole lot coming around to them!

They have no one to blame but themselves.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.