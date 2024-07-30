She Asked A Rude Woman What Her Highest Level Of Education Is And It Didn’t Go Over Too Well

I guess asking someone this question can either be seen as an inquisitive endeavor…or an insult.

AITA for asking a girl “what’s her highest level of education”? “I’m from the UK I (33F) was at my dad’s birthday party the other day and we invited family and his close friends. My uncle Harry (dad’s brother) recently divorced from his wife to be with someone younger ‘Jess’. Mum and I are close to my aunt (Harrys ex) so we have already had some dislike towards Jess. Mum actually had invited Harry alone with no plus-one (aunt refused to come since he was there but their kids came) but he brought her along anyway. Jess looked super young but she said that she was ‘of age’.

Throughout the party she shocked us with a few things she said. When we were talking about travels, she said Harry brought her to France and it was her first international travel and to a European country. The crowd was stunned and she was denying that she is technically European and UK is in the European continent. She got angry and said “are you lot not up to date? We left Europe ages ago”.

She thinks north is up She never locks her car because no one can start it without her keys anyway She thinks having relations when pregnant with one baby will create twins This is just what I can remember. Just so you know we didn’t really ask her all of this, the conversation with other ladies went over these subject matters, was hijacked by her each time and she gave us her thoughts on that so it’s not like we were picking on her incessantly.

The part where I got irritated was when my mom’s friend was asking how my fertility treatments were going. I’m on hormonal drugs to induce ovulation. Jess chimed in saying that those drugs won’t do any good and that I just have to eat right to ‘repair’ myself. She went on and on about how her friend who is strictly vegan is on her third now. I merely asked her whats her highest level of education OUT OF CURIOSITY because if she only had high school or had a learning disability I was going to go easy on her. Apparently that was wrong to ask, she soured and tugged Harry to leave the house. Dad is now telling me to apologize to her for being rude.

Harry told him that she kept throwing tantrums about me being very arrogant and rude to her. Dad said Jess grew up in an abusive home and had a rough upbringing. As if that will explain her behavior and lack of general knowledge. Now I do feel a teeny tiny bit bad for what I said now that I know about her troubles but she sort of hit a sore spot about telling me what to eat as if I hadn’t consulted a professional to ‘repair’ myself.”

